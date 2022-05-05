 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Murder trial for William Stanback, accused of shooting his fiancee in 2020, moved to July

Telegraph staff reports

The murder trial for William H. Stanback, which was to begin in Lincoln County District Court on Tuesday, has been moved to the middle of July.

The 42-year-old Greeley, Colorado, man is accused of shooting his fiancee, Kimberly Emri, and disposing of her body in a retention pond in North Platte in March 2020.

The trial is now set to begin July 19, according to court records that were filed Wednesday.

In an April 22 motion, Stanback’s attorney, Amanda Speichert, asked for additional time for Stanback to undergo a pretrial evaluation.

The trial was initially scheduled to run four days.

