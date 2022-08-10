Music on the Bricks includes NP Canteen District’s formal debut

This weekend’s sixth Music on the Bricks festival includes a North Platte milestone: historic downtown’s official naming as the Canteen District.

An 8 p.m. city proclamation and ribbon-cutting Saturday will mark the symbolic completion of the six-square-block area’s 4½-year-long renovation, North Platte Downtown Association board member Shae Caldwell said.

That doesn’t mean local residents have seen the last of the building and storefront facelifts under way since downtown’s 1970s sidewalk canopies were removed in early 2018, she said.

The latest work was evident late last week when workers replaced top-floor windows on the 1889 Dickey Building, 520-22 N. Dewey St., and installed a colorful corner sign for Double Dips Ice Cream.

“There are still buildings that are continuing” with renovations, said Caldwell, who has been named president of the Downtown Association’s new nonprofit fundraising arm, Canteen District Inc.

She said Saturday’s ribbon-cutting will celebrate the downtown group’s “street and above” beautification project that followed 2020’s “street and below” rebuilding of six blocks of brick Canteen District streets.

That work was essentially finished last summer, after multicolored festoon lighting was installed above two blocks of Dewey and eye-catching “Canteen District” arches were installed on Dewey at East Fourth Street and the “S-curve” farther south.

The beautification work also included planters with new trees and bushes, benches, trash receptacles and bicycle racks. Those will continue to be extended throughout downtown, Caldwell said.

City Council President Jim Nisley will read the proclamation formally bestowing the Canteen District name. Mayor Brandon Kelliher will be out of town Saturday evening.

Main Street Nebraska representatives also will be there to present North Platte with its 2022 “Best Public and Streetscape Improvement” award, Caldwell said.

Admission is $5 per night to enter the Canteen District from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday for Music on the Bricks’ opening and headliner performances.

Nationally known instrumentalist and North Platte High School graduate Stan Raetz will perform both nights, starting Friday on horns with local guitarist and optometrist Kim Baxter and his band.

Raetz, who taught public and Catholic school music for 37 years, has backed up the Temptations and Melissa Manchester and appeared in bands on TV shows featuring Art Linkletter and Milton Berle.

The Kim Baxter & Co. lineup Friday night also will include Baxter’s daughter Mikaela and drummer Fred Schlickbernd.

Wild Roses, a Kearney-based trio featuring North Platte graduates Cassie Brown, Ryan Swenson and Steven Koehn, will open Saturday’s bill from 6 to 7 p.m.

Raetz will play with them as well as Top Shelf Country, which will take over the North Dewey Street stage near Good Life on the Bricks from 7 to 9 p.m.

He’ll then join North Platte’s Platinum Pearls trio on the saxophone from 9 p.m. to midnight.