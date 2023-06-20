Kids held on to their sheep as long as they could Tuesday in the annual Mutton Bustin' at Wild West Arena in North Platte. 102 kids participated. Six won a souvenir belt buckle.

One kid getting his exercise for the night was 3-year-old Matt Pederson Jr. While his dad was scoring riders, little Matt chased the sheep through the arena, herding them through the arena back to the livestock gate.

“I was running a lot because I like this, doing it because I-“ he cut the conversation short because a new sheep to chase ran around the arena and that was more fun than an interview.

Matt’s father is Matt Pederson Sr., president of the Nebraskaland Days board. He judged the sheep riders along with Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2022 Rebel Sjeklocha and Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2022 Calie Troyer.

The winners of the competition were:

Noa Hipple.

Gentry Wasserburger.

Lila Monie.

Cole Steffes.

Aiden Starostka.

Boon Dorr.