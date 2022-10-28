National Guard celebrates opening of new facility

The Nebraska Army National Guard has added to the atmosphere of growth in North Platte with the construction of a new vehicle maintenance shop.

The Field Maintenance Shop at the North Platte Airport brings state of the art improvements to the Guard for vehicle maintenance. The current shop was built in 1955 to support Jeeps and 5-ton trucks. The new facility will support 60 over-the-road 18-wheel trucks, 120 trailers and multiple cargo trucks and Humvees.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said the facility will greatly enhance the work the Guard does for the state far into the future.

“It is a culmination of at least 18 months of construction plus work before that to be able to get to this point,” Ricketts said. “Having just taken a tour of it, I can tell you this is a world class facility.”

Ricketts pointed out the Nebraska National Guard participates in protecting American liberties around the world.

“But equally important is the missions here in our state,” Ricketts said. “We’ve seen that over the last several years.”

The governor referenced Guard work during widespread flooding in 2019 and during the pandemic, applauding those efforts.

Sen. Mike Jacobson spoke about the Airport Authority Board's work to set up the opportunity for the Guard to lease 41 acres of airport property. Jacobson was a member of the board prior to being appointed to serve as the District 42 senator.

The facility is 24,800 square feet, four times larger than the currently building across from Cody Park along U.S. Highway 83. The cost to design and construct the shop was $9.6 million and was a 100% federally funded military construction project.

The building was designed not only for immediate needs, but also has the potential for future expansion, said Ryan Wittstruck, project manager with the Nebraska Military Department, Construction and Facilities Management Office.

“There are six large maintenance bays able to support large trucks and trailers,” Wittstruck said. “The trucks will be able to pull through the maintenance bays without having to back up as they do at the current facility.”

The Field Maintenance Shop is one of six in Nebraska and is responsible for Army equipment in North Platte, McCook and Broken Bow. It is additionally responsible for any Army vehicle that has maintenance requirements while traveling in their region of Interstate 80.

Davis Design did the design work and Perry Reid Construction did the construction.