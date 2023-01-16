National Scenic Byway Foundation announces Byway Showcase winners

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Sandhills Journey National Scenic Byway in Nebraska has been recognized as the February "Showcase Your Byway" winner by the National Scenic Byway Foundation.

Drawn from entries spanning the nation’s byways and destination marketing organizations, the event was designed to increase membership for the National Scenic Byway Foundation while showcasing destinations across the country, the organization said in a press release.

The 12 winners receive a month of marketing and exposure dedicated to their scenic byway or destination including information on visitor resources, travel videos and itineraries, social media links and teaser blogs, the release said.

“We’re excited to offer this opportunity to designated scenic byways and their destination marketing organizations as part of our membership campaign to continue growing the National Scenic Byway Foundation,” said Sharon Strouse, executive director for the organization.

“Not only does this campaign provide some of our nation’s most unique destinations and byway communities a chance to showcase their assets, it will serve as an economic driver by increasing awareness for our rural and off-the-beaten-path communities. We look forward to hosting this contest annually to support our byway partners.”

There are 184 federally designated byways and nearly 1,000 designated byways in states across America. The contest closed on December 18th, coinciding with the 31st anniversary of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Scenic Highway Program.

The 2023 Showcase Your Byway winners are: January, Clearwater County Chamber of Commerce in Orofino, Idaho; February, Sandhills Journey National Scenic Byway in Nebraska; March, Delaware Greenways, representing the Brandywine Valley National Scenic Byway, Delaware Bayshore Byway and Historic Lewes Byway; April, Los Caminos Antigous Scenic & Historic Byway in Colorado; May, Whidbey Isle Tourism in Washington State, along the Whidbey Isle Way; June, Schoodic National Scenic Byway in Maine; July, Tennessee Center for Civic Engagement DMO, along the Sequatchie Valley National Scenic Byway; August, Flagler County Tourism DMO in Florida, representing both Heritage Crossroads and A1A; September, Cayuga Lake Scenic Byway in New York State; October, Frontier Pathways Scenic & Historic Byway in Colorado; November, Connecticut 169 Scenic Byway in Connecticut; December, A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway in Florida.