North Platte-area residents will have both formal and informal chances to speak about the Sustainable Beef LLC meatpacking plant during a state agency’s public hearing visit Thursday.
The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy’s formal, “legislative style” hearing will begin at 6 p.m. in the Sandhills Convention Center at Ramada by Wyndham, 2102 S. Jeffers St., at Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 83.
NDEE officials also will hold an informal open house on the project in the convention center from 4 to 5 p.m., spokeswoman Amanda Woita said Tuesday.
She said visitors at that time will see posters on NDEE’s air quality program, Sustainable Beef’s project site off Golden Road near Newberry Access and the agency’s intention to issue an “air quality construction permit.”
Several NDEE officials will be on hand to answer questions, Woita said. Neither those questions nor discussions during the open house will be part of the formal record of the agency’s permit consideration, she added.
People are also reading…
NDEE announced March 31 that the agency intends to issue the construction permit, which would allow Sustainable Beef to install the odor- and pollution-control equipment by which it plans to limit both once in operation.
The agency’s public notice said its investigations to that time indicate the site atop a former city sewer lagoon meets National Ambient Air Quality Standards. It’s “expected to continue in that status” once cattle slaughter starts at the 1,500-head-per-day plant, it added.
Sustainable Beef officials have said the $325 million-plus plant will be modeled on and use identical odor-control equipment as the CS Beef Packers plant that opened in 2017 near Kuna, Idaho.
North Platte city officials made that promise a condition of their approval of $21.5 million in tax increment financing in December 2021.
“No impact is anticipated on habitat for any rare or threatened species” from the project, NDEE officials added in their March 31 public notice.
Woita said the 6 p.m. formal session will be conducted by a public hearing officer appointed by NDEE Director Jim Macy, who must make the final decision on the air-quality permit.
Agency officials will open the hearing with brief comments about the proposed air permit. Members of the public may then offer comments for or against issuing the permit, or they may speak in a neutral capacity, Woita said.
People who attend the hearing but don’t want to speak may present written comments to the hearing officer during the hearing. Woita said they’ll be considered part of the formal record.
Once all who wish to speak or present comments have done so, the hearing officer will close the session. No one will be allowed to cross-examine speakers, Woita said.
Macy will decide whether Sustainable Beef will receive its air quality permit after Thursday’s comments have been reviewed. Woita said NDEE will prepare a “response summary” that will be given to those who submitted comments.
The agency’s public hearing was requested in an Oct. 26 letter by Rich and Beth DeFreece and Karen Tickle. They live near each other southeast of the meatpacking plant site and near the confluence of the Platte River’s north and south branches.
Tickle and the DeFreeces questioned whether the plant would impact endangered bird species and asked how Sustainable Beef will dispose of “blood and other contaminants” from slaughter.
Should Sustainable Beef receive its construction permit, it would have to convert it to a permanent air quality operating permit once it’s ready to start production, NDEE officials have said.
Beef plant leaders received a “wastewater construction permit” from the agency in March 2022, five months before Sustainable Beef completed its financing package with Walmart’s agreement to become a minority owner and take the majority of the beef it will produce from Nebraska ranchers.
The temporary wastewater permit likewise must be converted to a permanent one once production is ready to start, Woita has said. The plant’s opening is expected in late 2024 or 2025.