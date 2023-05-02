Pre-hearing comment period ends Wednesday

Members of the public are asked to notify state officials in advance if they plan to attend or testify at Thursday's Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy’s public hearing on a proposed “air quality construction permit” for Sustainable Beef LLC’s North Platte meatpacking plant.

Written comments on the permit application will be taken through 5 p.m. CT Wednesday (4 p.m. MT) as well as during the 6 p.m. hearing at Ramada by Wyndham in North Platte, NDEE officials have said.

Interested parties may download NDEE’s draft permit and supporting materials at ecmp.nebraska.gov/PublicAccess/index.html?&MyQueryID=340.

On that webpage, type “116136” in the “DEQ Facility Number” box and click “Search” to bring up those materials and all other public documents related to Sustainable Beef’s air quality construction permit application.

Pre-hearing written comments should be emailed to ndee.airquality@nebraska.gov. Those who plan to attend or testify at Thursday's hearing should mail or email one of the above addresses or call 402-471-2189 no later than 5 p.m. CT Wednesday.

Anyone who believes “any condition of the draft permit is inappropriate or that the (NDEE) director’s tentative decision to issue the air quality construction permit is inappropriate must raise all reasonably ascertainable issues and submit all reasonably available argument supporting their position by the close of the public hearing,” NDEE said in its March 31 public hearing notice.

— Todd von Kampen