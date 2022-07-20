NDOT hosting public hearing on repeal of regulation

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Transportation will host a public hearing August 3 concerning the repeal of a regulation. The hearing is from 9 to 11 a.m. at NDOT’s Central Headquarters Building, room 103, 1500 Highway 2, in Lincoln.

The proposed repeal includes Title 428 Chapter 4, Instruction Manual for Standardized System of Annual Reporting Road, Street and Highway Programs.

Those interested are invited to attend the public hearing. Comments and recommendations may be presented orally or in writing at the hearing. They may also be mailed, faxed or emailed prior to the hearing or until the close of the public comment period on August 13. Pre- and post-hearing comments should be directed in writing to Sarah Soula, NDOT’s external affairs manager, by mail at PO Box 94759, Lincoln, Nebraska 68509-4759; by email at sarah.soula@nebraska.gov, by phone at 402-479-4871, by telephone for the deaf at 402-479-3834 or by fax at 402-479-3989.

To view or download the proposed changes to the regulations or to comment online, go to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s website at nebraska.gov/nesos/rules-and-regs/regtrack/details.cgi?proposal_id2559. To obtain a free paper copy of the proposed changes, the proposed regulation policy pre-review checklists or the fiscal impact statements, contact NDOT’s Government Affairs Office via mail at PO Box 94759, Lincoln, Nebraska 68509-4759; by voice telephone at 402-479-4324, by telephone for the deaf at 402-479-3834, by fax at 402-479-3758 or by email at erich.strack@nebraska.gov. To view or pick up copies in person, go to the director’s office at 1500 Highway 2, Lincoln.

NDOT will make every reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility for all. Appropriate provisions for the hearing and visually challenged or people with Limited English Proficiency will be made if NDOT is notified by Wednesday. Notification should be submitted to Sarah Soula by mail at PO Box 94759, Lincoln, Nebraska 68509-4759; by email at sarah.soula@nebraska.gov, by phone at 402-479-4871, by telephone for the deaf at 402-479-3834 or by fax at 402-479-3989.