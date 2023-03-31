Weather permitting, work will resume Tuesday, on U.S. Highway 26 and Nebraska Highway 61 near Ogallala, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said in a press release.

Paulsen Inc. of Cozad is the contractor. Remaining work includes concrete pavement repair, asphalt repairs and seeding. Traffic will be maintained with a pilot car and flaggers for daytime lane closures. A 12-foot width restriction will be in effect. Anticipated completion is May

NDOT asks motorists to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put phones down.