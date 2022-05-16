NDOT will begin removing turn left only lane designations Monday on Jeffers, Dewey

The left turn only designation for the furthest left lanes of Jeffers and Dewey streets are going away. And public comment was the catalyst.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has approved the city’s request to change the lanes, North Platte City Engineer Brent Burkland said Monday in a press release.

Weather permitting, NDOT will begin transitioning the lanes Monday on Dewey from Leota to Philip and on Jeffers from G to Francis.

The city’s request to remove the lane designations came after comments during public meetings for the rebuild of Highway 83 from First Street to the South Platte River bridge.