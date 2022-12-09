NDOT worker struck while responding to crash on I-80 during Thursday's winter storm

A Nebraska Department of Transportation worker suffered non-life threatening injuries on Thursday after being struck by a vehicle after responding to a crash on Interstate 80 outside Sutherland.

The man was transported for medical treatment after he was hit outside of his vehicle at the scene.

The incident was among the 46 crashes and 78 motorist assists that Nebraska State Patrol troopers responded to during differing patterns of inclement weather throughout the state.

“The people on the roads responding to crashes are always at a higher risk of being struck or in a secondary crash," John Selmer, director of NDOT said in a State Patrol press release. "We urge motorists to use extra caution, put the phones down, reduce your speed, and move over, especially during winter-driving conditions."

Troopers also assisted other agencies with 24 responses, according to the release.

“This is just the beginning of winter weather for the season, so it’s important to be prepared,” Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the State Patrol said in the release. “It’s critically important during adverse driving conditions to move over and make room for first responders who are working roadside.”