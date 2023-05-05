North Platte’s skies poured forth like buckets late Thursday night, setting an all-time moisture record for the date and delivering the city’s most single-day precipitation in nearly two years.

The National Weather Service at Lee Bird Field recorded 1.47 inches of rain, 0.02 inches of which fell the previous night between 1 and 3 a.m. Thursday. The rest fell between 10 p.m. and midnight.

The early-morning shower and late-evening downpour broke North Platte’s May 4 record of 1.25 inches in 1985, according to city records stored at the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

It was the city’s heaviest rainfall since 1.47 inches also fell on Aug. 20, 2021, and easily topped 2023’s previous high of 1.03 inches of moisture from North Platte’s all-time single-day snowfall record of 13.9 inches on Jan. 18.

The weather service recorded another 0.11 inches of rain at just before 2 a.m. Friday, raising the overnight rainstorm’s total moisture to 1.55 inches.

North Platte has received 3.97 inches of precipitation thus far this year, according to the UNL center’s records.

Nearly half of that total was recorded in January, when an all-time monthly record of 22.4 inches of snow yielded 1.87 inches of moisture.

Before Thursday’s rain, Lee Bird had measured just 0.04 inches of moisture for all of April and 0.12 inches from March 16 through Wednesday.

That had the effect of worsening official drought conditions in Lincoln County as April closed, according to the monthly U.S. Drought Monitor maps appearing on the website of UNL’s National Drought Mitigation Center.

All but the county’s southeast sliver currently is in “extreme drought,” the second-worst of five categories of below-normal moisture conditions. Just 2.5% of Lincoln County’s land area is in the middle “severe drought” category.

Thursday’s most recent map, showing conditions as of 7 a.m. CT Tuesday, showed 47.2% of Nebraska in either “extreme drought” or “exceptional drought,” up from 45.4% April 25.

Chances for more rain remain plentiful through next Thursday, the weather service said, with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s and lows from the mid-40s to mid-50s.

North Platte has an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday. Chances of a repeat performance stand at 20% Saturday, 40% Saturday night and 30% Sunday night.