Nebraska and Colorado members of Congress have joined in reintroducing legislation to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the volunteers and communities of North Platte’s World War II Canteen.

U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts, both Nebraska Republicans, and Colorado Democratic Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper are Senate cosponsors of the Gold Medal effort that began with Fischer’s initial bill in March 2022.

Nebraska’s three House members, Reps. Adrian Smith, Don Bacon and Mike Flood, joined in reintroducing the House bill Smith and Bacon first offered in the lower Capitol Hill chamber last May.

The seven lawmakers, who issued a joint press release Thursday, collectively represent the 125 Nebraska and northeast Colorado communities who joined to serve an estimated 6 million U.S. and Allied service members at North Platte’s former 1918 Union Pacific Depot.

Some 55,000 people from those cities, towns and settlements donated goods, money or personal time to the Canteen, which operated from Christmas Day 1941 to April 1, 1946. The 125 communities collectively make up the Canteen Honor Roll.

A Senate webpage says the Congressional Gold Medal, Congress’ highest civilian honor, has been awarded since America’s independence year of 1776 “as its highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions by individuals or institutions.”

Last year’s initial Gold Medal bills died with the end of the 117th Congress Jan. 2. The Senate and House require two-thirds of each house’s respective members to cosponsor such bills for them to be considered on the floor.

If both houses pass and President Joe Biden signs the bill, the Gold Medal would be kept at North Platte’s Lincoln County Historical Museum, the repository of many Canteen artifacts.

“The North Platte Canteen represents the best of American values and spirit,” North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher said in the press release. “The selfless generosity and hospitality shown to the troops passing through during World War II was a shining example of patriotism in action.

“A Congressional Gold Medal would serve as a fitting tribute to the memory of the Canteen and its volunteers and a reminder to future generations of the power of kindness and compassion in times of need.”

Geri Rimpley, Colorado state commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, also joined the seven members of Congress in commenting on the Gold Medal effort in the press release.

“The communities in the North Platte of Colorado and Nebraska were saviors for our military troops traveling long distances to the war fronts of the Pacific and Europe,” Rimpley said.

“The volunteers along the railroad lines in North Platte dedicated countless hours and resources in honor of our troops and to instill pride that our military is valued and prized. The North Platte Canteen Congressional Gold Medal Act is essential to recognize the value of the war effort and the contributions made to our troops and our country.”

Following are excerpts from the press release’s comments by the Gold Medal bills’ Nebraska and Colorado sponsors:

Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb.: “Throughout U.S. history during times of crisis, the American people have stepped up to serve their communities and put others before themselves. … I’m proud to reintroduce this legislation which will honor the patriotic Americans who made the North Platte Canteen a success for nearly five years, providing hospitality to millions in America’s heartland.”

“Throughout U.S. history during times of crisis, the American people have stepped up to serve their communities and put others before themselves. … I’m proud to reintroduce this legislation which will honor the patriotic Americans who made the North Platte Canteen a success for nearly five years, providing hospitality to millions in America’s heartland.” Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb.: “The hospitality shown to millions of troops throughout the most challenging years of WWII was a shining moment of American patriotism. Awarding the Canteen’s volunteers with the Congressional Gold Medal is a fitting way to honor their monumental generosity, and I thank Sen. Fischer for her leadership on the Senate version of this legislation.”

“The hospitality shown to millions of troops throughout the most challenging years of WWII was a shining moment of American patriotism. Awarding the Canteen’s volunteers with the Congressional Gold Medal is a fitting way to honor their monumental generosity, and I thank Sen. Fischer for her leadership on the Senate version of this legislation.” Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb.: “The North Platte Canteen is an excellent example of Nebraska’s tradition of patriotism. Our nation needs to be inspired by stories of service now more than ever, and I hope we can finally give these volunteers the recognition they deserve.”

“The North Platte Canteen is an excellent example of Nebraska’s tradition of patriotism. Our nation needs to be inspired by stories of service now more than ever, and I hope we can finally give these volunteers the recognition they deserve.” Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.: “This bill honors our history and the Coloradans, Nebraskans and many others who volunteered at the North Platte Canteen during World War II. These Americans generously donated their time, hospitality and essential supplies to support millions of service members. I am grateful for their service and the example they set for all of us.”

“This bill honors our history and the Coloradans, Nebraskans and many others who volunteered at the North Platte Canteen during World War II. These Americans generously donated their time, hospitality and essential supplies to support millions of service members. I am grateful for their service and the example they set for all of us.” Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo.: “The North Platte Canteen volunteers stepped up to the plate to support our soldiers traveling to the war. Their patriotism and sacrifice sets an example for all of us.”

“The North Platte Canteen volunteers stepped up to the plate to support our soldiers traveling to the war. Their patriotism and sacrifice sets an example for all of us.” Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.: “As a veteran, I know how much those soldiers appreciated the acts of kindness exhibited to them and I am honored to join this movement to recognize their work.”

“As a veteran, I know how much those soldiers appreciated the acts of kindness exhibited to them and I am honored to join this movement to recognize their work.” Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb.: “The North Platte Canteen has long been remembered as a symbol of Nebraska’s patriotism and our state’s love for our country’s armed forces. This measure is a salute to the people and communities who supported the Canteen, and I look forward to working with my colleagues towards awarding them a Congressional Gold Medal as a token of our appreciation.”