Nebraska DOT taking public comment on planned 'Super 2' upgrade to US 83 south of North Platte

The Nebraska Department of Transportation is taking public comments on its planned upgrade of U.S. Highway 83 to “Super 2” standards in southern Lincoln County.

Work on the 15.19-mile-long Lake Maloney South project is expected to start in spring 2023 and be finished by the end of that year, the NDOT said in a recent press release.

It’ll continue the state’s 12-year-long series of six U.S. 83 projects to rebuild and add passing lanes in each direction at key locations between North Platte and McCook.

The Lincoln County project would start at the North Lake Road intersection at Lake Maloney, where U.S. 83 splits into four lanes, and run to just north of the Nebraska Highway 23 junction north of Wellfleet.

Two “Super 2” passing lanes would be added in each direction, and six intersections from North Lake Road to Kaneb Road would be widened with turn lanes added, the NDOT said.

Comments or questions on the Lake Maloney South project may be submitted to Sarah Fisher at 402-479-3832 or sarah.fisher@nebraska.gov.

For more detailed project information, contact District 6 Engineer Gary Thayer in North Platte at 308-535-8031 or gary.thayer@nebraska.com.