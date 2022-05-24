Nebraska Medical Center, Extension partner for farm safety course for 14-, 15-year-olds in North Platte

About a dozen teens got firsthand education on agriculture safety Tuesday through a series of breakout sessions.

One of them included a roughly 1,000-pound steer as part of a discussion on trailer safety.

It was part of a two-day training event at the Lincoln County Extension Office, which 14- and 15-year-olds must go through to be eligible to be hired to work on a farm.

Students took a 50-question written test on which they were required to score at least 70%, and they must pass a tractor driving session to receive a certificate and be cleared to legally work at an operation.

The driving certification test is Wednesday and is the first of six opportunities to earn a farm husbandry permit from the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles.

Tests to be able to operate mini trucks and farm equipment will be at five additional sites across the state June 6 to 10.

“This is about life and death. It’s something we don’t want to be frivolous about,” said Ellen Duysen, the coordinator of the Agricultural Safety and Health Center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, which partners with Extension offices for the safety program.

Duysen quoted national statistics that note every three days an individual 18 years old or younger is killed in an agricultural accident.

Tractor rollovers are the leading cause, followed by livestock runovers.

“(The numbers) could be higher,” Duysen said. “A lot of times we don’t count ATV rollovers as agriculture (incidents), we count them as something else. But if (the teens) are working on a farm and using that ATV, it should be counted as agricultural.”

That’s a reason why ATV safety was covered Tuesday, along with fire safety, connecting and using implements and equipment, and handling livestock.

There also was a breakout session on basic first aid, or as Duysen called it, “stop the bleeding.”

“It is pretty isolated out here, and you get up into the Sandhills and some of these kids may be out (in the field) without (first responder) help for a while,” she said. “They need to know how to maintain either themselves or someone else until help can get there. It happens more often than people know.”

Teens also can take the safety class online instead of in person.

About 25 teens are expected to take the tractor driving certificate test. Those in attendance got the opportunity to take a tractor for a short spin with an instructor ahead of Wednesday’s test.

To pass, the teens must show knowledge of tractor safety and maneuver the machinery through a course without hitting a cone.

They also must back up the tractor, attach a trailer and move forward with it. Each individual has two opportunities to pass before they would be required to attend another test site.

“There is about two sheets of things that a trainer is watching for (during the test),” Duysen said.

