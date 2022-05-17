 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Nebraska National Forest battling fire near Whitetail Campground

  • 0
Local News

Several Sandhills volunteer fire departments are assisting the National Forest Service in fighting the 201 Fire near the Whitetail Campground in the Nebraska National Forest, Bessey Ranger District near Halsey.

Julie Bain, district ranger, said Tuesday in a Facebook Live video that Thedford, Halsey, Dunning and Purdum volunteer fire departments are assisting the National Forest Service in fighting the fire.

No structures were in the path of the west-moving fire. Bain said that 5 to 15 mph winds and 25 mph gusts have fueled the fire, but firefighters have been able to use hoses and retardant on the west side of the fire to help slow its progress.

Bain is asking people not to use ATVs in the Nebraska National Forest at this time. One couple was camping in the Whitetail Campground and they have been evacuated, she said.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wind-toppled tree blocks Tabor Avenue

Wind-toppled tree blocks Tabor Avenue

Thursday’s high winds uprooted and toppled this large fir tree at Fourth and Tabor. Emily Cooper said her husband, David, told her, "I heard this massive creaking and cracking, and then I heard it crash as it hit the truck.’”

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A brief look at American health care’s long, complicated history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News