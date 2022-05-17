Nebraska National Forest battling fire near Whitetail Campground

Several Sandhills volunteer fire departments are assisting the National Forest Service in fighting the 201 Fire near the Whitetail Campground in the Nebraska National Forest, Bessey Ranger District near Halsey.

Julie Bain, district ranger, said Tuesday in a Facebook Live video that Thedford, Halsey, Dunning and Purdum volunteer fire departments are assisting the National Forest Service in fighting the fire.

No structures were in the path of the west-moving fire. Bain said that 5 to 15 mph winds and 25 mph gusts have fueled the fire, but firefighters have been able to use hoses and retardant on the west side of the fire to help slow its progress.

Bain is asking people not to use ATVs in the Nebraska National Forest at this time. One couple was camping in the Whitetail Campground and they have been evacuated, she said.