Nebraska Public Service Commission launching 'reverse auction' to fill gaps in broadband coverage

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Public Service Commission will launch a “reverse auction” Aug. 8 designed to direct state funds toward filling gaps in rural broadband coverage statewide.

Successful bidders will receive shares of more than $13 million in available money from the state’s Universal Service Fund, the PSC said in a Tuesday press release.

Dan Watermeier, chairman of the five-member elected commission, said the reverse auction offers another tool “to get broadband into our rural areas.”

A reverse auction generally begins with each bidding unit receiving a starting price. During successive rounds, the price for the bidding unit is lowered until a winning bidder emerges, the PSC said.

Areas eligible for bidding in the reverse auction can be viewed on the PSC mapping website at psc.nebraska.gov/telecommunications/reverse-auction-nusf-131.

Eligible west central Nebraska locations are in or near Wallace, Hyannis, Mullen, Thedford, Big Springs, Madrid, Elsie, Grainton, Gothenburg, Eustis, McCook and areas in southeast Custer, southeast Frontier and southwest Gosper counties.

Panhandle locations include sites near Potter and Dalton, another west of Alliance and a winding swath in central Dawes County including Whitney.

A pre-auction application form is available on the PSC website for eligible entities wanting to take part in the reverse auction.

Pre-applications must be submitted electronically to psc.nusf@nebraska.gov no later than 5 p.m. July 15.

