Nebraska records $1 billion in monthly gross receipts for first time

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s April revenue receipts are out, and the results are record-smashing. The state’s gross receipts for last month were over $1 billion, at $1,185,536,454, and net receipts were at $939 million.

At $375 million above projections, April 2022 marks the largest net revenue increase in state history, according to a press release from Gov. Pete Ricketts’ office.

To put this into perspective, in April 2014, net revenue receipts were $483 million. This April brought in nearly double that.

In March and April combined, state revenues were more than half a billion dollars higher than what the Forecasting Advisory Board projected in February.

“Nebraska is attracting investment from companies who are bringing great-paying jobs to the Good Life,” Ricketts said. “The growth we’ve seen has consistently led to revenues well above forecasts. These surplus revenues paved the way for historic tax relief in the 2022 legislative session. Our ongoing financial strength sets the stage for even more tax relief down the road.”

But OpenSky Policy Institute Executive Director Rebecca Firestone urged caution on seeking further tax cuts based on April’s tax receipts.

“The continued impact of federal relief dollars on our economy remains unclear, and many leading economists — including Mark Zandi of Moody’s and former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke — say the risks of recession and stagflation are very high,” Firestone said. “Given such risks and the fact that policymakers just passed the largest tax cut in state history, it would be fiscally prudent to hold off on pursuing any new tax or spending measures until we have a clearer picture of our true economic health.”