Nebraska Rod & Custom Association's annual Tour Nebraska to begin in North Platte Saturday, Sunday

The Nebraska Rod and Custom Association (NRCA) hosted Tour Nebraska 20/21 Saturday. Everett Goebel of Hastings washes the window of his 57 Chevy while the tour took a short break in St. Paul Saturday morning. Nearly 500 cars took a tour across Central Nebraska from Hastings North to St. Paul, then to Spalding, back through Aurora and Grand Island before ending back in Hastings. (Independent/Josh Salmon)

 Josh Salmon

A two-day cruise through Nebraska this weekend will cover roughly 500 miles and make stops in 19 cities and towns along the way.

The Nebraska Rod & Custom Association’s Tour Nebraska, an annual cruise in its 29th year, will start from North Platte at 7 a.m. on both June 4 and 5.

Lin Hoskins, the tour coordinator and vice president of the NRCA, previously said the 400-vehicle limit for this year’s cruise was filled in 27 days after the registration opened at midnight on New Year’s Day.

The vehicles must be at least 30 years old to participate under the NRCA guidelines.

The opening day trip will pass through Tryon, Mullen, Valentine and Thedford in a loop before a return to North Platte. The schedule includes a two-hour lunch break in Valentine.

The final day includes a dozen stops on the way to Kearney to take part in the Classic Car Show.

The trip includes stops in Maywood, Curtis, Farnum, Gothenburg, Arnold, Merna, Broken Bow, Arcadia, Ord, Loup City and Pleasanton. The stops in Arnold and Ord will be the longer visits on the route.

A NRCA media release said the tour will involve roughly 1,000 drivers and passengers.

Previous tours have covered more than 17,000 miles of roads in Nebraska. The group passed through roughly 25 cities in towns around the Grand Island area last year.

To participate in the cruise, individuals must be a member of the NRCA — a $15 annual fee — and pay an additional $30 for the event. A portion of the funds the NRCA receives goes to scholarships for students who are going into the automotive technology and auto body programs, or any training that is related to the industry.

The group handed out $1,000 to 10 individuals in April.

