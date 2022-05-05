Nebraska State Board of Education to meet in North Platte Friday

The Nebraska State Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting in North Platte Friday, four days before the state’s 2022 primary election.

The board, which held committee meetings Thursday, will start its business meeting at 9 a.m. in the Sandhills Convention Center at Ramada by Wyndham, 2102 S. Jeffers St.

The meeting’s agenda, which includes a public comment period toward its end, may be found with supporting documents at meeting.sparqdata.com/Public/Agenda/152?meeting=526523.

Robin Stevens of Gothenburg represents District 7 on the eight-member state education board. Its members meet at least once a year in western Nebraska.

Stevens is opposed for re-election in Tuesday’s primary by Elizabeth Tegtmeier of North Platte and Pat Moore of Litchfield. The top two vote-getters will advance to the Nov. 8 general election.

Students from North Platte Public Schools will give a presentation at the start of Friday’s meeting, according to the agenda.

Action items include several requests to approve or renew grants or contracts for a variety of services provided by local school districts and Nebraska’s educational service units.

Board members will consider a $64,533 agreement with Three Pillars Media Inc. to create eight new virtual tours of career opportunities in Nebraska for use in classrooms.

The Lincoln firm has put together such tours for nine years in partnership with the Nebraska Departments of Labor and Economic Development, according to a board memorandum. Federal Perkins grants would pay for the new virtual tours.

The state education board also will decide whether to reappoint Ted DeTurk of Papillion as one of two educator representatives on the five-member State Committee for the Reorganization of School Districts.

State education standards of any type aren’t scheduled for action during Friday’s board meeting. Members will review a report on mathematics standards as a discussion item.

All action items will be considered before the meeting’s official public comment period. Board members also will receive written comments filed with the board in advance of the meeting.

