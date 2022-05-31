Nebraska State Patrol arrests 20 impaired drivers during Memorial Day weekend

Troopers with the State Patrol arrested 20 impaired drivers over the Memorial Day weekend, according to an agency press release.
Troopers also issued citations for speeding (292), open alcohol container (14), minor in possession of alcohol (14), driving under suspension (26), no proof of insurance (18), no seat belt (5) and improper child restraint (7).
Troopers also assisted 226 motorists.
The national “Click It or Ticket” program continues through this week.
In addition, troopers in North Platte-based Troop D made seven arrests in an impaired driving program around recreation areas.
The Troop D campaign partially funded through a $10,030 grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.