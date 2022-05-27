Nebraska State Patrol begins 'Click It or Ticket' initiative for Memorial Day weekend

The State Patrol will conduct its “Click It or Ticket” initiative from Memorial Day weekend through June 5.
Troopers will also be taking part in enforcement operations focused on impaired driving.
Troopers in the North Platte-based Troop D, will have high-visibility and saturation patrols, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a press release.
The efforts are funded in part through a $10,030 grant from the Highway Safety Office of the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Motorists in need of assistance can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555.