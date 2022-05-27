 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nebraska State Patrol begins 'Click It or Ticket' initiative for Memorial Day weekend

  • 0
Local News

The State Patrol will conduct its “Click It or Ticket” initiative from Memorial Day weekend through June 5.

Troopers will also be taking part in enforcement operations focused on impaired driving.

Troopers in the North Platte-based Troop D, will have high-visibility and saturation patrols, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a press release.

The efforts are funded in part through a $10,030 grant from the Highway Safety Office of the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Motorists in need of assistance can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police identify 2 killed in Lincoln triple shooting

Police have identified two men killed in a triple shooting in Lincoln over the weekend. Police say in a news release that 42-year-old Patricio Urias and 26-year-old Zachariah Palomo died in the Sunday morning shooting inside a home near 30th and P streets. Officers found the men fatally wounded in the home after someone called 911 to report he had been shot. The men died at the scene. Police say a short time later, a 19-year-old man who was wounded in the shooting showed up at a Lincoln hospital. No arrests have been reported or suspects named. Police are asking the public for any information on the shooting.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Populism, desire for change mark Colombia’s presidential vote

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News