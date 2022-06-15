Nebraska State Patrol IDs two killed in fatal crash near Angora

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Nebraska State Patrol identified two people killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon near Angora on Highway 385. The driver of the other vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide, NSP said in a press release.

Charles Dueker, 79, and Linda Dueker, 78, both of Albuquerque, New Mexico, were killed in Tuesday’s crash about 12:45 p.m. as a soughbound dump truck was attempting to enter a construction site and failed to yield the right of way, NSP said.

Dump truck entered the northbound lane and collided with an F-350 being driven by Charles Dueker. The dump truck was loaded with wet cement at the time of the crash. A third passenger in the F-350, the Duekers’ son, Bruce Dueker, 56, was treated and released from the hospital.

The driver of the dump truck, Aldo Hernandez-Meza, 31, of Mexico, was transported to Morrill County Hospital for minor injuries. Once released from the hospital, he was arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide and failure to yield the right of way. He is lodged in Morrill County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation. The Morrill County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.