Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a man and located a missing juvenile from Utah following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Deuel County.

Sunday, at approximately 3:05 p.m. MT, a trooper observed an eastbound Honda Accord drive on the shoulder of I-80 at mile marker 80, near Chappell. During the traffic stop, the trooper discovered that one of the passengers, a 16-year-old female, had been reported missing from Bountiful, Utah, the State Patrol said in a press release.

The driver, identified as Vicson Duarte Lendos, 29, of Bountiful, Utah, was arrested for child abuse, no injury and lodged in Cheyenne County Jail. The investigation is ongoing with cooperation from the Bountiful Police Department. The juvenile was placed in protective custody.