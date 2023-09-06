LINCOLN — Nebraska State Troopers arrested 94 impaired drivers during a three-week enforcement campaign to close-out the summer travel season. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign ran from Aug. 16 through Tuesday.

“As we move from the summer driving season into the fall months, drivers need to remain vigilant on the roads,” said Colonel John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol.

In addition to removing 94 impaired drivers from the road, troopers also issued citations for speeding (1,580), including 70 citations for speeding at or above 100 miles per hour, driving under suspension (120), no seat belt (47), improper child restraint (26), open alcohol container (31) and minor in possession (15). Troopers also performed 794 motorist assists and made 99 felony arrests.

Labor Day marks the traditional end of the summer travel season. From Memorial Day Weekend to Labor Day Weekend, troopers made 393 arrests for driving under the influence. Troopers also cited 357 drivers for speeding at or above 100 miles per hour and performed over 4,000 motorist assists throughout the state.

“With summer vacations in the rear view, now is the time to stay alert for changing weather conditions and keep an eye out for farm machinery moving from field to field,” said Bolduc. “When you’re driving, keep your focus on the road and help keep Nebraska roads safe.”

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is made possible thanks in part to grant funding from the Nebraska Department of Transportation — Highway Safety Office.