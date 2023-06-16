Car buffs flocked to Memorial Park on Friday morning to get a close up look at many beautiful vehicles that brought back memories for some. The display lined the roads at the park and people, young and old, walked through with eyes wide open throughout the morning.

Ryan and Susie Pierce of North Platte had their 1927 Ford T at the show and talked about their love for classics. The person they bought the car from said President Ronald Reagan went for a ride in it on one of his visits to North Platte.

“John Dancer said his dad was out at the museum and Reagan went out there to do a speech and he wanted to go for a ride in it,” Ryan said. “The Secret Service, I guess, freaked out on them but they went for a ride in this car. That’s what we were told when we got the car from John.”

The couple wasn’t sure which visit President Reagan rode in the car, but the most likely time frame was on his Aug. 24, 1990, visit.

Ryan said the car is “pretty much original.”

“I changed a few things just to make it more reliable and more drivable, but we’re going to try to keep it as original as possible,” Ryan said.

Susie said they are just going to do what they can to keep it running.

“When we go to car shows here in town we let the kids get in and get pictures,” Susie said. “We had a couple who was celebrating 45 or 50 years of marriage get in and get their picture in it. We want people to enjoy it.”

The engine is an in-line four-cylinder that is rated at 21 horsepower.

“We drive around 30 mph, but it will do 45,” Ryan said. “We’ve done 45 going down the viaduct and we’ll never do that again. It was the scariest drive I’ve ever had in my life.”

Susie said the car was shaking and rattling all the way down.

The couple has been married for 23 years and came to North Platte to work for the railroad. Ryan is originally from Salt Lake City and Susie from California.

They have a few other classic cars as well including a 1963 Chevy II Nova, a 1967 Camaro, 1966 Chevy pickup and a 1936 Chevy Sedan.

“We’ve got a small variety,” Susie said. “We don’t golf, we don’t do the bar scene, we do cars.”