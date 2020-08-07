At least the Buffalo Bill Rodeo will get in its full 74th annual edition, even without fans.
The rest of this month’s truncated Nebraskaland Days has been canceled, Executive Director David Fudge said, due to the resurgence in North Platte of the COVID-19 pandemic that delayed the festival from June in the first place.
That includes all but one of the associated events, plus Saturday’s static “reverse parade” in Cody Park — already converted from a normal parade — and next weekend’s Granger Smith and 38 Special concerts, announced just last week.
Nebraskaland Days leaders felt they had no choice, Fudge said Friday, after the ongoing uptick in confirmed COVID-19 cases led the West Central District Health Department to elevate the area’s risk level to “elevated.”
He said festival leaders received confirmation of that between 5 and 6 p.m. Thursday, when Buffalo Bill Rodeo competitors already were at the Wild West Arena but before the gates had been opened to fans.
“The specter of putting people in the grandstand and the facility at this point with an elevated risk, and having more active (COVID-19) cases than we did (here) in March through June — it didn’t feel good,” Fudge said.
As a result, he added, Thursday’s performance of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo — held annually since 1947 in rodeo’s 1882 birthplace — literally became “the world’s first spectator rodeo run without spectators.”
“People on Wednesday did exactly what they were supposed to,” Fudge said. “They spaced out (in the grandstand). They used our (hand) sanitizers. Our staff kept up on cleaning. ...
“And then we had to tell them they couldn’t come back.”
But Thursday’s show went on, with the Cowboy Channel offering live “look-ins” on the Wild West Arena contestants.
It “was really odd,” Fudge said. “The clown act happened, (and announcer) Randy (Corley) was in the announcer’s booth just like there were fans in place.”
Because the competitors and animals are already here, Fudge said, the Buffalo Bill Rodeo will finish its four-day run Saturday with the same TV updates but no fans.
The sponsoring Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association already has COVID-19 protocols in place for its participants. And “it didn’t feel right to tell them to go on to where they’re going next,” Fudge said.
Virtually all of the PRCA’s top 2020 performers are competing in North Platte, in part because other rodeos on this summer’s circuit had been canceled entirely.
After word of the rodeo’s closure to fans came Thursday night, some parked along Charlie Evans Drive — a public street — to watch from the beds of pickup trucks.
Nebraskaland Days won’t discourage that, Fudge said, as long as people keep themselves physically and medically safe.
“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that as long as they’re following health protocols,” including masks and social distancing, he said.
The Nebraskaland Days Junior Tennis Tournament also was already under way and will complete its schedule, Fudge said. The North Platte Tennis Association sponsors the event.
Only a handful of rescheduled Nebraskaland Days events had taken place around town by the time leaders called off the reduced 53rd annual North Platte edition of Nebraska’s official celebration. The festival originated in Lincoln in 1965.
Fudge thanked his board and staff for working so hard since May’s postponement announcement to put together as close to normal a festival as they could.
“I had people (in town) who were angry with us that we weren’t going 100% full-bore,” he said. “I had people who were angry we were doing anything at all.
“We were just trying to give people something to do after being cooped up all spring and summer. ...
“We put together a small, condensed semblance of a celebration in 45 days, and we felt pretty good about it.”
It’s too early to know, Fudge said, whether the short-lived August festival will make it harder for Nebraskaland Days to avoid tapping reserves already set aside by the city.
The North Platte City Council July 7 approved a $350,000 line of credit from the Quality Growth Fund, to be used if Nebraskaland Days runs short of funds as the next edition approaches in June 2021.
The rodeo’s expenses will have to be covered, Fudge said, but Nebraskaland Days had incurred only “relatively minor expenses” in scheduling the replacement acts for the Viaero Summer Jam Concert Series.
Had festival leaders waited until next week to cancel, “the stage would have been here and set up on Thursday, so we would have had that expense.
“At that point, I don’t know how you could cancel bands that would be already halfway here.”
People who had bought tickets for this week’s remaining rodeo performances or the canceled concerts can call 308-532-7939 to obtain refunds, Fudge said.
