Nebraskaland Days gets its motor running with Antique Car Show

The Roeders spent 15 years building their 1948 Chevrolet pickup and modified it into a short flatbed.

The original truck was used in farming, but the completed project is for driving to work and having fun. Alex and Jeanie Roeder participated in their first Nebraskaland Days Antique Car Show on Friday.

“It started out as a grain truck and we took it down and put it on a ’79 Malibu station-wagon frame,” Alex Roeder said. “I built the box custom and put some new rims and tires on it and called it good to go.”

The truck has a 305 motor and the frame came off a donor car Alex’s dad had for one of his projects.

“So we stripped it down and we found this grain truck and we were like, there was only one way to find out,” Alex said. “So we put it all together and this is what we came up with. I love it. I drive it every day.”

Lynn and Kay Steinbeck love Mustangs and they have three in their family, one belonging to their son Jeff. The Steinbecks’ 1970 Ford Mach I has a 351 Cleveland, which matches the engine in the 2003 Mustang owned by Jeff and Kris Steinbeck. That engine is a 4.6 liter, which is the same as the 351.

“The ’70 we bought 14 years ago at this car show here,” Lynn Steinbeck said. “There was a Pearson’s Mustangs who built and sold them.”

There was a black Mustang and a red Mustang for sale and Lynn phoned his wife, Kay.

“I said, you better come down to the car show and look,” Lynn said, “and bring the checkbook along when you come.”

They chose the red Mustang because they liked the color.

“A year ago, my wife bought the convertible,” Lynn said.

The convertible is a 2003 Ford Mustang the Steinbecks take out for a ride with the top down now and then during the summer months.

Cars from all eras lined Memorial Park as curious onlookers and car aficionados traversed the lineup enjoying the beautiful offerings.

The antique car display was followed by a parade of the cars through downtown North Platte.

