Nebraskaland Tire moves into new store at North Platte's District 177

Nebraskaland Tire & Service has opened for business in its new store at the south end of North Platte’s District 177, the former Platte River Mall.

Its opening, which had been expected earlier this month, clears the way for demolition of the building near South Dewey and William streets that originally held J.C. Penney Auto Center when “The Mall” opened in 1972.

Mike Works, co-owner of District 177 owner Rev Development LLC, said Dec. 7 that the old tire store will be torn down in January.

Completion of the west exterior of District 177’s new Heartland Flats apartment-retail complex will follow soon after, he said.

Businesses currently on the north end of the 1972 main mall will start moving into Heartland Flats in January. Works said Dial Properties Inc. will start taking applications for apartment tenants next month as well.