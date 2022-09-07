Neighborhood pride, troublesome streets issues in Wilkinson TIF debate

Tuesday night’s North Platte City Council meeting climaxed with a confrontation involving tax increment financing, housing shortages, neighborhood pride and street gripes.

It took a tie-breaking vote by Mayor Brandon Kelliher to declare 30 acres south of Interstate 80 “substandard and blighted” so TIF might be deployed to fill a 22.06-acre lot with homes.

Various community leaders have said North Platte isn’t building nearly enough new housing to handle hundreds of new residents expected to be attracted by the planned Sustainable Beef LLC packing plant, industrial rail park near Hershey and related businesses.

If Wilkinson Development follows through on Tuesday’s vote as expected, council members will receive a formal TIF proposal in the next few months to finish off a neighborhood founded in the late 1970s.

But that idea wasn’t popular with residents on and near Hackberry Road, the heart of real estate agent Gilbert Wilkinson’s unfinished development.

They echoed allegations common at past TIF project hearings that applying the state’s prescribed “substandard and blighted” label to their area would make them pay through lower property values.

Leroy Miller, 1014 Russian Olive Road, said he moved back to North Platte 5½ years ago. He enjoys his 1980 home in a “nice, quiet neighborhood” where neighbors look out for each other.

“My insurance company won’t insure my house for less than $250,000,” he said. It’s “not substandard, especially not after two years of heavy-duty remodeling on the inside of it.”

Miller said he doesn’t want more multifamily apartments like those at the end of nearby Lynn Court. Apartment tenants don’t care for their properties as well as homeowners, he said.

Miller and nine other neighbors who spoke during Tuesday’s two-part, hour-long public hearing weren’t mollified by city leaders saying they hate the three-word label as much as neighbors do.

“I am all for the progress of North Platte,” said Jessica Braithwaite, 1321 Hackberry Road. But the words in the “substandard and blighted” label “have a specific definition … and it’s ‘dangerous,’ ‘unsafe,’ ‘a decline of productivity due to depreciation …’”

The TIF label wasn’t all they were upset about.

They renewed complaints familiar from past City Council meetings that North Platte has done nothing for years to modernize nearby two-lane West Eugene Avenue, let alone provide safer access from the Hackberry development’s finished portion to that arterial street.

Adding 50 to 60 new homes north of Hackberry — the number of lots estimated by Wilkinson Chief Operating Officer Clarine Eickhoff — would only make streets even less safe and more congested, they said.

"Eugene is hardly equipped for the current traffic, let alone 50 to 60 more houses out there,” said Jennifer Thomas, 1302 Hackberry Road. Her 1995 home sits just south of the new TIF area.

Lori Hepperly, 814 Hackberry Road, said her street and Thomas’ isn’t much wider.

“Our streets are super narrow,” she said. “That’s why people have to park on the sidewalks. I’ve been ticketed by the police for that, but if you don’t, it’s a one-lane street.”

Several neighbors said they appreciate North Platte’s moves to grow its economy. But a second proposed TIF housing project east of Indian Meadows Golf Course would affect fewer established residents, they suggested.

The council earlier Tuesday voted 5-3 to refer a TIF eligibility study on that 296-acre area to the Planning Commission. Councilwoman Donna Tryon and Councilmen Ed Rieker and Mark Woods voted against referral.

The Hackberry-area residents’ adamant criticism pulled one of their neighbors — Council President Jim Nisley — into opposition alongside the council’s three frequent TIF foes.

Nisley, who typically backs TIF projects, noted that his 1981 home at 802 Russian Olive Road is one of the 24 homes added to Wilkinson’s proposed TIF area because they meet the key standard of being at least 40 years old.

“It’s really difficult for me, and I want everybody to understand,” he said, turning his chair toward Gilbert Wilkinson, son Mark Wilkinson and Eickhoff.

“I’m going to have to vote against this. Gil, I’m sorry.” Then Nisley addressed his neighbors: “Keep yourselves informed on this, because this (proposal) could go on.”

Gilbert Wilkinson, 80, earlier told the council that he had started developing the Hackberry neighborhood at age 36 in 1977.

“It’s still half done,” said the longtime Gateway Realty agent. “We still have 22 acres sitting there that just hasn’t been able to develop for us over that period of time. But it’s time now. The city, the chamber, everybody is preaching housing and workforce housing.”

Eickhoff said she and Mark Wilkinson, president of Wilkinson Development, had discussed selling the empty 22-acre tract. They decided to try preparing it instead for sale of individual lots to homebuilders, she said.

The neighborhood’s late 1970s plat showed an extended Russian Olive Road and a new street dubbed “Chokecherry Court” in the still vacant 22-acre area.

But a 2022 plat likely wouldn’t look exactly like that, Eickhoff said. Her firm hadn’t hired anyone to do any designs or lot layouts as of Tuesday, she said.

Rieker, addressing the Hackberry neighborhood’s street complaints, said the situation illustrates why he opposes applying TIF to housing projects.

When new homes immediately go fully onto property tax rolls, he said, the city gets more tax money that it can use to fix problems with existing streets like those on Hackberry and Eugene.

TIF diverts taxes from future valuation increases for up to 15 years, usually to reimburse the developer’s costs of installing brand-new streets and utilities. But that doesn’t help existing streets, Rieker noted.

“The way tax increment financing works, that money will be deferred to the developer and the city will have to come up with those additional funds to repair those streets,” he said.

Tryon and Woods noted that Daren Wilkinson, whose contracting business is separate from Wilkinson Development, began building on vacant land on South Lakeview Boulevard’s west side in 2020 soon after the council rejected a TIF study that tacked on 40-year-old homes across the street on Sugarberry Road.

“I would just like to see the free enterprise system do its job,” Tryon said.

Council members favoring TIF status for Wilkinson’s land reiterated their past statements that North Platte must follow up projects like Sustainable Beef with aggressive moves to build up the city’s critically low supply of available homes.

Councilman Pete Volz, a North Platte insurance agent, added that he’d insure practically any home on Hackberry even with the TIF designation.

“This is good progress going on, and it could really make that area more attractive and bring more communities and neighbors to your area that you guys enjoy so much,” he told the neighbors.

“In my opinion, TIF has absolutely no bearing on the value of the property” inside a “substandard and blighted” area, said Councilman Ty Lucas, a banker.

Jarid Childears, 1220 Hilltop Circle, was the only member of the public to testify in favor of Wilkinson’s project besides Eickhoff, Gilbert Wilkinson and North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. leaders Gary Person and Brandon Jones.

“I think there’s some great points being made about some of the infrastructure out there,” Childears said. “We definitely need to look at that. … But North Platte needs housing. We need it badly.”

As the hearing closed, Eickhoff turned directly toward Hackberry residents and said she and the Wilkinson family saw the TIF process as the best way to solicit neighbors’ input. She urged them to call their office and share thoughts.

“We want to do this because we don’t want someone else to do it,” she said. “And we want to work with you guys because we don’t think someone else will work with you like we will work with you.”

But “I am more than 100% sure that if we don’t get this blighted and substandard (status), this will not happen with us. We might auction off the property. It might sit another 10 years.”

After the council’s 4-4 tie vote, Kelliher said he had helped his father, the late civil engineer Bill Kelliher, stake out some of North Platte’s late 1900s streets during high school and college.

“Because maybe I have a little more experience with development than maybe some other mayors have in the past, I can look at that neighborhood out there — Eugene, etc., etc. — and think, ‘What a disservice has been done to that whole area,’” he said.

“Eugene is abysmal. It’s too skinny.”

But Kelliher reminded the audience that streets get built or improved either by charging all residents through property taxes or creating an assessment district and charging affected properties.

The latter requires approval from property owners controlling a majority of the street’s frontage. Given that threshold, “unless the city pays for it, it will probably never be fixed,” he said.

“I’m going to vote in favor of continuing this process. But there will be several other meetings. And to Gil and Clarine, we’re going to have to fix the access issue out there somehow … or this probably won’t make it much further. Everybody agree?”

“Pretty good partnership there, I think,” Eickhoff replied.

She and Kelliher said Wednesday that their talks will focus on making sure current and future residents on and near Hackberry have more ways to enter and leave an expanded development.

Some neighbors had also complained about the challenges posed by Eugene’s “S-curve” from Wilkinson’s Fat Dogs convenience store past the Mentzer Oil Co. Cenex station to U.S. Highway 83.

Now that the area is TIF-eligible, Wilkinson will move to hire engineers and designers to develop a formal plan for the 22-acre lot, Eickhoff said after Tuesday’s meeting.

She said it’s unlikely that any homes would be built before fall 2023. The time frame “depends on how long it takes an engineer to put in a total design for the project and put in numbers.”