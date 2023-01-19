Never in 129 years has it snowed so much in North Platte in one day

Well, now we can say we lived through the snowiest day in North Platte’s recorded weather history.

The National Weather Service recorded 13.9 inches of snow at Lee Bird Field Wednesday, toppling the record of 12.6 inches set on March 21, 1894, and tied on Nov. 15, 1909. (Previous Telegraph print editions misstated the earlier year.)

Snowplows were finishing their third pass on North Platte’s snow routes Thursday morning, though City Administrator Layne Groseth warned it could take several days for them to restore reasonably full motorist access throughout the city.

North Platte Public Schools were closed for a second day Thursday, but North Platte Catholic Schools convened at 10 a.m. Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 30 were closed, as were several other area highways.

Fortunately, residents will have reasonably sunny skies and decent shoveling weather for several days, according to the weather service’s seven-day forecast.

Highs through the middle of next week will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s, with lows from near 10 above to the mid-teens. A slight chance of snow showers enters the forecast Sunday night and Monday.

The snow started falling after 1 a.m. Wednesday and kept coming until after 11 p.m., according to the three-day hourly recap on the weather service’s North Platte webpage.

The city’s 35-year-old Jan. 18 record of 9 inches fell during the afternoon. The snow total had reached 12.3 inches by 6 p.m., wiping away the all-time January record of 11.9 inches on New Year’s Day 1976. A final 1.6 inches topped it all off during the evening.

All that snow brought North Platte 1.03 inches of fresh precipitation, tied for third on the city’s all-time January moisture chart in records dating to 1875. Snowfall totals weren’t kept until 1893.

The four-day Blizzard of 1949 brought the city 1.35 inches of moisture but only 8.8 inches of snow that Jan. 3, according to records stored at the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

North Platte received 1.26 inches of precipitation on Jan. 31, 1879, for the No. 2 spot. The city also received 1.03 inches of moisture the previous day.

It’ll take another week for Wednesday’s snowfalls to be reflected on the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor map from UNL’s National Drought Mitigation Center.

Lincoln County’s drought status remained unchanged in the latest map, issued Thursday but reflecting conditions at 7 a.m. CT Tuesday. Just over 58% of the county was in “extreme drought,” with the rest in “severe drought.”

With Wednesday’s snows, North Platte has had 20.3 inches of snow and 1.77 inches of precipitation in the new year’s first 18 days. It took until May 2 last year to beat that moisture total.

January is routinely dry in North Platte, averaging 0.22 inches of precipitation and 2.8 inches of snow since 1948.

The city had 2.33 inches of moisture in January 1879, followed by 2.19 inches in the blizzard month of 1949. The airport recorded 21.2 inches of snow that January for the all-time record.

If residents can reach the city’s network of snow routes, they should find those streets passable, Groseth said Thursday morning.

Employees from North Platte’s water, sewer, sanitation, parks and recreation departments and Municipal Light & Water plowed all the snow routes twice Wednesday and started on the third run about 3 a.m. Thursday, he said.

Their next priorities, he added, will be to clear access to schools and the downtown Canteen District. “And then we’re working on coming up with a plan for streets that aren’t (on) snow routes.”

Bur Groseth said city officials have been fielding numerous complaints from snowed-in residents.

“I’ve just heard kind of everything, like we didn’t get out fast enough or we don’t have enough streets plowed,” he said.”

Because North Platte residents and elected officials expect tight city budgets, he said, City Hall built its snow-removal fleet and plans its annual snow-removal budget for a typical winter instead of extreme situations.

“With a normal year, we have enough snowplows to be able to handle it,” Groseth said. “The budget only allows so much. We try to make the best we can of our finances and the taxpayers’ money.”

That said, Groseth said, city leaders know they’ll need to make extra efforts to clear snow off at least the most clogged streets outside the snow routes.

“But with all the snow, it’s going to take days,” he said. “We’re probably going to have our crews work all weekend long and into the next week.”

Groseth said the city may have to reallocate money from street projects planned this summer if overtime costs for the extra-long plowing chores overrun their 2022-23 city budget line.

State snowplows and their crews also have a massive task ahead of them, though road closures in western and central Nebraska aren’t quite as extensive as they were during December’s two-week bout of blizzards, powerful winds and bitter cold.

I-80 and U.S. 30 remained closed Thursday morning from the Wyoming line to Grand Island, along with Interstate 76 and U.S. 138 from the I-80 split to Sterling, Colorado.

Several west central Nebraska highways aren’t officially closed but were deemed impassable by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

They include U.S. 83 from North Platte to the Cherry County line; Nebraska Highway 2 from Mullen past Broken Bow; U.S. 26 from Ogallala to Lewellen; Nebraska 92 from Kingsley Dam to Lewellen and Tryon to Merna; Nebraska 61 from Ogallala to Arthur; Nebraska 40 and 47 south and southeast from Arnold; and U.S. 183 through eastern Custer County to Sargent.