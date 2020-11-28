New North Platte mayor, council members to take oaths tackle 2nd vote on rezoning ordinance

North Platte’s next mayor and four new City Council members will be sworn in Tuesday in a council chamber once again restricted in capacity due to COVID-19.

Instead of taking their oaths all at once, the newly elected council members and Mayor-elect Brandon Kelliher will do so separately during the 5:30 p.m. council meeting at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.

The new eight-member council will face a relatively short regular agenda, including a second-round vote on a rezoning ordinance for two lots intended to be combined at the corner of West Front and Oak streets.

Depending on the statewide status of the coronavirus pandemic, in-person public access to the meeting and swearing-in ceremonies could be even more constricted by Tuesday.

People who don’t have business before the council are strongly encouraged to follow the meeting remotely on TV or via YouTube. Instructions are in the adjoining fact box.

Maximum attendance in the council chamber at the Nov. 17 meeting was capped at 16 — 25% of the room’s capacity — under Gov. Pete Ricketts’ latest “directed health measure” to deal with the rapidly spreading pandemic.