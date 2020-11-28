New North Platte mayor, council members to take oaths tackle 2nd vote on rezoning ordinance

North Platte’s next mayor and four new City Council members will be sworn in Tuesday in a council chamber once again restricted in capacity due to COVID-19.
Instead of taking their oaths all at once, the newly elected council members and Mayor-elect Brandon Kelliher will do so separately during the 5:30 p.m. council meeting at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
The new eight-member council will face a relatively short regular agenda, including a second-round vote on a rezoning ordinance for two lots intended to be combined at the corner of West Front and Oak streets.
Depending on the statewide status of the coronavirus pandemic, in-person public access to the meeting and swearing-in ceremonies could be even more constricted by Tuesday.
People who don’t have business before the council are strongly encouraged to follow the meeting remotely on TV or via YouTube. Instructions are in the adjoining fact box.
Maximum attendance in the council chamber at the Nov. 17 meeting was capped at 16 — 25% of the room’s capacity — under Gov. Pete Ricketts’ latest “directed health measure” to deal with the rapidly spreading pandemic.
If and when COVID-19 patients fill at least 25% of hospital beds statewide, Ricketts said, most indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people as during the pandemic’s first months.
During April, May and June, council members split up between the council chamber and a City Hall conference room remotely linked to each other.
People with business before the council sat in the hallway, with chairs spaced at least 6 feet apart. That was true once again at the Nov. 17 council meeting.
The governor has issued a fresh executive order allowing remote participation in public meetings during December and January.
Under the swearing-in plan in Tuesday’s council agenda, outgoing Mayor Dwight Livingston and the current eight council members will convene long enough to approve the Nov. 17 minutes and receive official notification of the Nov. 3 city election results.
Each outgoing council member in turn will receive a plaque and leave the room, with his successor then entering to be sworn in by chief city legal counsel Terry Waite. Livingston and Kelliher will likewise swap chairs at the end.
Taking their seats Tuesday (in order) are new council members Donna Tryon, who defeated Ward 1 Councilman Jim Backenstose; Pete Volz, who succeeds retiring Ward 2 Councilman Glenn Petersen; Brad Garrick, who won Ward 3 Councilman Andrew Lee’s open seat; and Mark Woods, who defeated Ward 4 Councilman Lawrence Ostendorf.
Carryover members are Council President Jim Nisley (Ward 1), Ty Lucas (Ward 2), Jim Carman (Ward 3) and Ed Rieker (Ward 4). The new council will choose its 2021 president Dec. 15.
During the regular agenda, the new council will:
» Decide whether to advance the West Front and Oak rezoning ordinance to the final round of council consideration Dec. 15. The outgoing council gave it first-round approval Nov. 17.
Micheal Streeter wants to combine the lots at 720 W. Front St. and 617 N. Oak St. to enable him to move his Streeter Electric LLC business from Sutherland to North Platte. The ordinance would change their zoning from R-2 residential to light industrial.
» Ratify Livingston’s votes during an Oct. 22 virtual meeting of the League Association of Risk Management, which provides the city’s liability insurance. Those votes included election of the group’s board of directors.
The item appears as part of a three-item “consent agenda,” which will be approved with one vote unless a council member asks for one or more items to be approved separately.
» Discuss whether to provide a separate time at the end of each meeting when members of the public could ask for a specific matter to be considered at a future council meeting.
