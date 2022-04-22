New North Platte police officer Scott Miller finds different path into criminal justice world

Scott Miller initially thought about pursuing a degree in criminal justice after high school.

His plan to become a lawyer ultimately was a short-lived one. But he followed a different path to a budding career in law enforcement.

“I think I do better with this than I would be practicing law,” he said Thursday night at the North Platte Police Department before the start of his shift.

“I guess it was just a calling,” the Oshkosh native said. “According to my mom, I would always talk about how I wanted to be a cop all of the time growing up.”

The 27-year-old Miller has been patrolling the city on his own since the beginning of March. That follows 16 weeks at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center, two weeks in the classroom in North Platte and 10 weeks working alongside a fellow field training officer.

“I would say there’s days where it’s more emotionally and mentally taxing than I thought it would be. But at the same time, I’m getting exactly what I thought I would out of it,” said Miller, who currently works a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. shift. “I get to go out and make a difference in someone’s life. I want to be a positive role model in the community and I get the opportunity to do that.”

Miller is a musician, who was in jazz band in high school and during his time at North Platte Community College. He plays the saxophone, guitar and piano and is currently trying to teach his daughters the latter.

He also is an avid reader. His current focus is works by self-help and motivational authors.

“School wasn’t hard for me in high school, but once I got that little bit of freedom on my own (in college), I had a hard time with it,” he said.

He found himself in North Platte, working what he called a dead-end job, and realized that he needed some direction in his life. That’s when he joined the National Guard, a decision that he said changed him.

He rocked curly hair that was about 18 inches long in high school, “like Weird Al (Yankovic),” he says, and went to being someone who sported a military cut overnight.

“My mom wasn’t excited for me to join but she supported my decision.”

He said he found direction with the Guard, especially in the year he spent stationed in McAllen, Texas. The city in the southern tip of the state in the Rio Grande Valley and at the United States-Mexico border.

“It’s not the same as going overseas but it’s still a different culture and a different environment there,” he said.

Miller began working security in the Lincoln County Courthouse in early 2019 and he said he would chat up detention center staff members when they made their way into the building.

He eventually became a member of the center staff himself, a position he held for about a year and a half before he pursued the opportunity with the police department.

He said that previous experience with the detention center is an asset.

“It helps with the rapport (in the community),” Miller said. “It helps when people see me. They know me and I know them. I can talk to them maybe better than someone who hasn’t met them before.”

