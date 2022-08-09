New property tax hearing means longer local ‘budget season’

North Platte’s imminent local government “budget season” will last longer starting this year to fit in a new public hearing — if it should be needed.

A state law passed in 2021 and modified this year mandates a joint hearing on property tax requests in late September by any or all of each county’s biggest tax consumers: cities, counties, school districts and community colleges.

The law says an individual local government in that group must take part in the hearing only if it wants to raise its property tax request by the percentage its taxable value grows — if it does — plus 2 percentage points.

If so, they must present basic figures on their budgets, tax requests, tax rates and taxable values at the joint hearing.

Members of the public also can make comments and “shall be given a reasonable amount of time to do so,” according to Legislative Bill 644, the law requiring the joint tax hearings.

The required joint hearing for Lincoln County has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 27 at the McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St., County Clerk Becky Rossell said.

It’ll be followed by a quick succession of special budget-adoption meetings about two to three weeks later than they’ve been held in past years.

LB 644 gives local governments until Sept. 30 to submit their budgets to the state auditor, 10 days later than last year. It also delays counties’ deadline to certify tax rates from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20.

“I think most of us are planning to have budget hearings on the 28th or 29th” of September, Rossell said.

LB 644 was modeled on “truth in taxation” laws pioneered in Utah in 1985 and since adopted by other states, state Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair told the Legislature’s Revenue Committee during his bill’s Unicameral public hearing on Feb. 10, 2021.

Gov. Pete Ricketts signed the bill in May 2021, but it didn’t take effect until Jan. 1, 2022. State senators made minor tweaks in a separate 2022 bill (LB 927) that Ricketts signed in April.

Had it been in effect for the 2021-22 budget season, LB 644 wouldn’t have required any of the four major local governments based in North Platte to take part in a joint budget hearing.

That’s because neither the city of North Platte, Lincoln County, North Platte Public Schools nor the Mid-Plains Community College Area raised their 2021-22 tax requests beyond the new law’s trigger point. The city and county tax requests both dropped from 2020-21.

The Hershey, Sutherland and Wallace school districts would have been part of a joint hearing, because their 2021-22 tax requests exceeded “allowable growth” as LB 644 defines it. Requests by the Brady and Maxwell schools didn’t exceed that level.

Though cities are included among potential hearing participants, villages are not. LB 644 also excludes airport authorities, county fair boards, educational service units and natural resources districts.

The true kickoff of the 2022-23 budget season takes place Aug. 20, the deadline for county assessors to finalize each local government’s 2022 taxable value. Individual property valuations were released in June.

Rossell said governments possibly subject to LB 644’s joint public hearing then will have to submit expected tax requests to her no later than Sept. 20.

That’s the law’s deadline for the county to send out colored postcards to affected property owners. They’ll notify them of the joint hearing and how much their individual tax bill from each affected government might go up.

People who own multiple parcels of land should be ready for several such postcards, Rossell said. LB 644 requires one postcard be sent per affected parcel.

“One taxpayer could get 50 postcards” in particular parts of Nebraska, she said.

Rossell estimated that it’ll cost $15,000 for Lincoln County to prepare and send postcards about the joint hearing.

LB 927, this year’s law tweaking details about the hearings, says local governments required to participate in their county’s hearing must split the cost of the postcards and the hearing.

Their share depends on how many governments have to take part, Rossell said. “Ultimately, one entity could end up paying for the whole thing.”

She added that local officials statewide have been preparing about a year for next month’s initial round of joint hearings. That included a “dry run” during last fall’s budget season.

“It’s been a lot of time and money, honestly, statewide to get to this point,” Rossell said.