Each dot represents 10,000 acre-feet of groundwater withdrawal for irrigation. The dots are randomly placed within the affected area and do not include water supplied to crops from other sources. Red lines present the boundaries for four of the five principal aquifers supporting groundwater-fed irrigated agriculture. These aquifers, listed in order of total groundwater withdrawals for irrigation, are (first) the Mississippi River Valley Alluvial Aquifer of the southeastern United States, (second) the High Plains (Ogallala) Aquifer of the central United States, (third) the Central Valley Aquifer System of California, and (fifth) the Snake River Plain Basaltic-rock Aquifers of southern Idaho. Figure 1 does not map the extent of the Basin and Range basin-fill aquifers of the Southwest, which are the fourth-most-important aquifers.