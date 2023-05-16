As a news organization that prides itself on staying on top of trends, we at the North Platte Telegraph have watched major shifts in the television industry and changing viewing habits, paying particular attention to their effect on our subscribers.

It’s clear that the limited listings in our weekly TV book, Entertainment Weekly, no longer provide the breadth and depth of TV information that our readers deserve.

So, starting today, we’re replacing the Saturday section with a daily half-page of recommendations from accredited TV editors.

You can find those recommendations in today’s edition on A8, and they’ll be included in each day’s print edition going forward, too.

For our subscribers who prefer to use grids, we’d like to call your attention to TV Weekly. TV Weekly provides detailed, daily grid TV listings along with dedicated movie and sports sections.

Plus, the 48-page magazine includes features and columns from its sister publication — TV Guide Magazine — an arbiter of quality television programming since 1953.

For information on how to order TV Weekly and have it delivered to your home, please see the contact information on A8 of today’s edition.