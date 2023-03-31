Wilkinson Cos.’ request for tax increment financing to help it complete the development of Interstate 80’s Exit 179 will go before the North Platte City Council next Tuesday.

Community Redevelopment Authority members voted 4-0 Thursday to recommend $2.75 million in TIF aid toward the $16 million-plus project’s $5.12 million in infrastructure costs.

Council approval would clear the way to fill the I-80 interchange’s northeast quadrant — vacant since Exit 179’s 1984 opening — with a Fat Dogs truck stop, restaurant, hotel, retail space and Wilkinson’s corporate headquarters.

Planning Commission members, to whom the CRA had forwarded Wilkinson’s project Feb. 9, endorsed it on a 7-0 vote Tuesday.

CRA attorney Mike Bacon of Gothenburg reiterated much of the project’s description and features that he presented to the planning panel two days earlier.

It’ll take about six years to complete Wilkinson’s complex, he said, starting with months of site preparation to build up the low-lying land that discouraged development of Exit 179 for decades.

“That has been an unloved piece of property,” Bacon said.

The 74.86-acre property would be split into eight lots, he said, with six of them holding buildings. A seventh would hold a pond, and the last would include park space along the South Platte River.

The 98 jobs Wilkinson expects to create, including new ones in its corporate headquarters, should bring millions of dollars in new payroll to North Platte, Bacon said.

Wilkinson also expects its new enterprises to generate about $300,000 a year in new city sales taxes once they’re all in place, he added. That would about equal the new property tax dollars TIF would divert to help repay just over half of Wilkinson’s infrastructure costs.

Even so, “it’ll take some years to develop, because it’s a big ask,” Bacon said.

Many of CRA members’ questions centered on whether Wilkinson’s site plan will account for Newberry’s expected expansion to four lanes across I-80 and north past the Sustainable Beef meatpacking plant site to U.S. Highway 30.

City Engineer Brent Burklund and Wilkinson Chief Operating Officer Clarine Eickhoff said they’ve talked with the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s District 6 office in North Platte about where Newberry’s two new lanes would go.

“We know the plans are it would come in on our side,” Eickhoff said, meaning east of the current two lanes that make up Nebraska Highway L-56G.

Newberry already has four lanes south of Exit 179 but narrows to two as it goes over I-80. NDOT reserved land east of the current lanes for a four-lane alignment when it built the road and I-80 interchange four decades ago.

Eickhoff said Wilkinson wants to pin down the side where Newberry’s additional lanes will go so it doesn’t have to spend more money later to rebuild the streets it needs to put in now.

Burklund said NDOT officials are reluctant to commit to one side because funds to build the two new lanes, a second river bridge and a second I-80 overpass haven’t been allocated.

The city should be able to find out enough so “we won’t have to redo the road right in front of their business,” he said.

But even if the state gave Newberry’s expansion the green light now, he said, it likely would take five years to complete construction. Required environmental studies could take three years of those five, Burklund said.

“I’m hoping we can keep pushing (for faster action) as a city, but probably politically we’re going to have to push the state due to Sustainable Beef and other projects,” he told CRA members.

The Newberry project has been targeted for extra state funds through the 2010 Build Nebraska Act, which dedicated 0.25% of the state’s 5.5% sales tax to speed up major projects.

It’s first in line after eight initial projects receiving such funding, one of which is currently expanding U.S. 83 to “super-2” status between North Platte and McCook.

Besides planning for the Newberry expansion, Burklund said, city and Wilkinson officials will have to build up the current gravel-road entrance to the property to minimize the incline and descent for trucks, RVs and campers.

Halligan Drive, which would be officially extended east into the planned Fat Dogs site, already features an incline on the west side between Pump & Pantry and Newberry.

It’ll take a lot of fill dirt east of the Halligan-Newberry intersection “to make it decent for any vehicles,” Burklund said.