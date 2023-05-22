The North Platte Newcomers welcome service gives businesses an opportunity to introduce themselves to people coming into the community.

Director Kathy Brown said the group has been a longtime staple in North Platte and was forced to shut down due to HIPPA laws. The laws prevented the group from continuing its service, but Municipal Light & Water came up with a solution.

“Municipal Light & Water told me they already hand out information to new customers,” Brown said, “so they would be willing to hand out the Newcomer packets as well.”

The packets contain information about local businesses and nonprofits for the new people moving into town. The cost for local business is $25 a month to have their information included in the packet, which Brown said is a reduction from the previous cost.

Nonprofit organization can have their information included at no cost to them. Brown said they will be handing out about 50 packets a month with half going to newcomers and the other half to those who may just be relocating.

The businesses can provide coupons and Brown said she can pick them up to include in the packet. She said the hope is to restart the program in July.

Contact Brown by phone at 308-534-9470 or by email at npnewcomers23@yahoo.com.