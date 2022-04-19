Newly branded triathlon returns to North Platte Recreation Center

The event might have a new name this year, but the competition format remains unchanged.

The Tri-Nebraska Triathlon, formerly known as the James O’Rourke Memorial Triathlon, is scheduled for Saturday at the North PlatteRecreation Center, 1300 McDonald Road. The name change comes after the O’Rourke family made the decision last year to end its association with the event after two decades.

The triathlon, sponsored by NebraskaLand Bank, was initially dedicated to O’Rourke, a North Platte native, former Dawson County attorney and Lincoln County judge and fitness enthusiast.

The competition remains under the format of a 500-yard swim in the center’s pool — or 20 laps — followed by a 15-mile bike ride and a 3.1-mile run.

The event is open to either individual entrants or a team of two to three people.

Jeremy Reimer and Mandi Meredith-Dunlop were the overall top men and women’s finishers respectively last year.

Meredith-Dunlop of Rapid City, South Dakota, broke the women’s course record in 1 hour, 13:50 minutes. A former collegiate swimmer at the University of Utah, she also posted the fastest time of the field in the pool in 6:37.

Seventy men and women registered for the event last year and 65 finished. There were also two relay teams.

The triathlon is a two-day event overall as a kids competition is set for Friday at the Recreation Center as well.

The competition is broken down into three divisions: 14 years old and younger, 10 and younger and 8 and younger.

The triathlon is the third event this year in the Platte River Fitness Series. It follows the Light Up the Night 5K and mile, and the Kevin Kennedy CASA Hero Run 5K and mile on March 26 and April 9, respectively.

The Tyler Vanderheiden Memorial 2- and 5-mile run, the next event in the series, is scheduled for May 14 at Cody Park.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.