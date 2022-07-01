‘Next chapter of life’: Mid-Plains has pinning ceremony for graduating nursing students

Nicole Sutton initially took a job as a receptionist at a health care facility as a side job to help make ends meet.

It soon became much more than that.

It led to her closing down her salon in 2019 and ending a 15-year cosmetology career to pursue a new opportunity.

Sutton was one of 19 Mid-Plains Community College licensed practical nursing students from the North Platte, McCook and Valentine campuses who went through a graduation and pinning ceremony on Friday morning.

Sutton and Nikki Martens were the student speakers at McDonald-Belton Theater at North Platte Community College.

“I think we all know about long-night studying, putting off friends for paperwork and even missing some of the kids’ activities,” Sutton told her classmates. “The idea of finally being a nurse is now almost overwhelming to me. Caring for my own patients is humbling to say the least.

“Nursing is so much more than identifying (health conditions). Nurses are detectives, confidants, advocates and friends for our patients and for each other. It is an honor to call myself a nurse and one I don’t take lightly.”

Twelve of the students scored a 950 on the Hess medical test, and Ansley Wood had a 1297, just three points under a perfect mark. That placed her among the top 1 percentile in the country.

Dr. Kathy Harrison, the director of the nursing program at Mid-Plains, left the students with some words of advice and inspiration.

“As you go into this next chapter of life, I want you to remember you are going to feel like quitting. You are going to struggle and you will have days where you wonder, ‘What’s it all for?’” Harrison said. “You will have days where people attempt to break you down, challenge your intelligence, skills and the right to be where you are today.

“But you will rise because your strength as a nurse is not determined by one grade, one shift or one job. It is a journey of learning, honor, humility and the chance to make the smallest difference in the life of your patient and their family.”

