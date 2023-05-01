North Platte residents can learn more about the soon-to-begin South Jeffers Street reconstruction at a state public information meeting May 16.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation’s District 6 office in North Platte plans an informal “meet and greet” session from 4 to 6 p.m. that day at Harvest Christian Fellowship, 1501 S. Dewey St.

District Engineer Gary Thayer of North Platte said the meeting will include leaders of Paulsen Inc. of Cozad, which won a $11.4 million contract to resume NDOT’s multiyear rebuilding of U.S. Highway 83 through the city.

He said Paulsen’s crews are expected to kick off work later this spring on what will be a two-year process to rebuild the highway’s southbound lanes on Jeffers between Leota and First streets. A similar reconstruction of U.S. 83’s northbound lanes on South Dewey Street is expected in 2026 and 2027.

The stretch between Leota and Philip Avenue will be redone this year, followed by the Philip-to-First stretch in 2024, Thayer said.

The exact starting date isn’t yet determined, he added. “They’re still trying to work that out. We’ll have a lot better idea on the 16th.”

But it’s likely that the start of the Jeffers rebuild will coincide with next month’s Nebraskaland Days. “There’s just no way around it with this type of work,” Thayer said.

People can walk into the May 16 and ask NDOT and Paulsen leaders about the project’s schedule, the work’s impact on individual properties, traffic control plans and other matters.

Thayer said the Jeffers project will be “a full reconstruction,” including upgrades to city storm sewers underneath the street surface. A city-financed update of Jeffers’ water main started last summer, paused for the winter and is just now being finished.

City taxpayers will pay for about one-third of the total cost, with state funds picking up the other two-thirds. Thayer said the state will pay for the new storm sewer because the city paid for the upgraded water main.

The work will include reconstruction of the beaten-up half-block of West Francis Street from Jeffers to about the edge of the Raising Cane’s property.