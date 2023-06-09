NENZEL — Greg Nollette and his family lucked into the wine business.

They planted 200 vines on their Cherry County ranch in 2002, not to sell wine but to grow grapes that George Johnson could crush and sour for his George Paul Vinegars in nearby Cody.

Unknowingly, they had picked almost the perfect spot on their spread.

The spark for the Nollettes’ Niobrara Valley Vineyards, a 2023 Nebraska Passport location was struck a decade later by Ed Swanson. He owned the former Cuthills Vineyards near Pierce and was consulting with Johnson, Greg Nollette said.

When he tasted the yield from the Nollettes’ grapes, “Ed said the wine’s too good to spoil it. Vinegar’s spoiled wine,” Greg said.

“So George called me up and asked if we could sell any wine. I said I had no idea, because I had never seen it before.”

The family’s wines debuted in 2012, with Johnson offering his vinegary to produce the first 30 cases. After formally organizing their vineyard business in 2013, the Nollettes started producing at their own place in 2014.

Their tasting room has operated ever since in the home place at the ranch. It’s 1½ miles off U.S. Highway 20 southeast of Nenzel, incorporated in 1899, where the four Nollette brothers grew up as the fourth generation from homesteader and town founder George Nenzel.

The two oldest — Lou, now 74, and Neal, 71 — are retired Catholic priests in the Grand Island Diocese. Greg, 67, and Tim, 63, felt a call to agriculture, inspired in part by the hogs and cattle father Joseph Nollette raised on the family’s acreage in town.

But their call was to the classroom, at least at first.

Both of the youngest brothers taught agriculture in rural Nebraska high schools. But in 1982, with Tim teaching at St. Edward and Greg in graduate school to become an extension agent, their dad died.

They had to deal with the family home. “That was in the agricultural depression,” Greg said. “And people said you need to forget about that and sell it off.

“We didn’t sell. That’s why we’re here. And we came home.”

They bought a more traditional spread, though. The family pooled resources to buy their 800-acre ranch in 1985, where Greg and Tim raised purebred Black Angus and Gelbvieh cattle when they weren’t teaching or working elsewhere.

When Johnson asked them to consider raising grapes, the brothers jumped.

“It was a passion to try to find a way to make a living at a small place,” Greg said. “We had tried a lot of things in between. All we did was work.”

They’ve learned a lot about winemaking since. But Greg said the brothers didn’t realize the virtues of their vineyard site along their ranch’s entrance road.

It was close to brother-in-law Jim Higgins’ neighboring hydrant, “and it was kind of out of the way of the ranch,” he said.

“We didn’t have a lot of time to take care of grapes, but (Johnson) convinced us. … Out of all the people who grew grapes for him, ours were the best. And we had neglected them.”

When homesteaders took up claims in the area — George Nenzel filed for his in 1885 — “there were a few places in this area where they did a little farming,” Greg Nollette said. “That soil’s a little better here because we’re in the transition area between South Dakota and the Sandhills.”

The luck was with the spot the brothers chose for their vines. “It had good air flow, so the grapes wouldn’t freeze in the spring,” he said. And “we’re on a hill at 3,300 feet elevation, so it’s pretty high.”

Western Nebraska’s later growing season impacts Niobrara Valley’s wines, too. Compared with Missouri River vineyards in eastern Nebraska, “we think we have a lot better quality but less quantity,” Greg said.

“The cooler temperatures at night allow the plant to rest, and you get a different quality of grapes. We hear some of the best reds in the state of Nebraska come from here. It’s not something we do. It’s from where we happen to be.”

The Nollettes have multiplied their first accidentally successful 200 vines more than tenfold, with 2,350 vines and 10 varieties of French-American hybrid grapes cited on Niobrara Valley’s website at nvvsandhills.net.

Thirteen wines are listed on the website, which Greg Nollette said can be shipped to 38 states.

“All of them are cold, hearty grapes,” he said. “We have a ranching mentality about the grapes. If they can’t survive, we don’t want them.”

Besides Greg and Tim Nollette, the vineyard operation has two full-time employees and 15 part-timers during the May 1-Sept. 30 summer season.

People who visit the vineyards’ tasting room will see the medals Niobrara Valley has won at national wine competitions since 2015.

They’ll soon be seeing them at a new tasting room and event center closer to Nebraska Highway S-16F. It’s expected to open by late summer.

The Nollettes are developing a 10-unit RV park and a 1-mile-long pathway winding through the vineyards. Niobrara Valley also offers pizza every Friday night and prime rib every fourth Sunday of the month during the summers.

People come for pizza from a 90-mile radius — which in western Nebraska isn’t seen as a long drive.

“Everything’s relative out here,” Greg Nollette said. “‘Local’ means they could be 60 miles away.”