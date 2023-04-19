North Platte’s six-month streak of setting monthly city sales tax records was snapped in February, according to the Nebraska Department of Revenue’s latest monthly figures.

The city netted $738,098 from its then-1.5% sales tax in February, just $5,864 shy of the record set in February 2022.

That remittance lifted North Platte’s total to nearly $5.89 million for the first six months of the 2022-23 fiscal year, which began Oct. 1.

It put the city on a pace to collect nearly $11.8 million at that rate by the fiscal year’s end, nearly $2 million above the 2021-22 total of $9.86 million.

North Platte’s city sales tax rate rose to 2% April 1 as the voter-approved temporary half-cent tax increase to improve recreation facilities took effect. May’s state report on March sales-tax receipts will be the last under the old rate.

Lincoln County’s 4% lodging tax netted $53,123 for tourism promotion in February, the Revenue Department reported. That was the most for that month since a record $58,503 in 2015.

February’s receipts raised the county’s hotel-motel tax total to nearly $1.04 million for its 2022-23 fiscal year, which ends June 30. It collected a record $1.18 million in 2021-22.