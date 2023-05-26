Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The City of North Platte will not provide garbage service on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.

That will change weekly pickup, slightly, the city said in a press release. The city is asking people who have collections typically on Monday are asked to have their carts in place by 6:30 a.m. Tuesday to avoid being missed.

All garbage must be in the city-issued containers. Lid must be closed, with no bags or trash on the ground.

The city's transfer station southwest of town will also be closed on Monday.