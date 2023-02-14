Garbage collection in North Platte next Monday will be postponed a day due to the Presidents’ Day holiday.

Residents whose trash is picked up Mondays should have their carts in place by 6:30 a.m. Tuesday to not be missed for the week, the city Public Service Department said in a press release.

All refuse needs to be in the city-provided containers, and the lids must be closed. Bags and trash must not be on the ground, the press release said.

North Platte’s transfer station near Lake Maloney also will be closed for Presidents’ Day.