No North Platte bus service on holiday weekends; limited Rec Center hours

North Platte Public Transit’s city bus service will be closed Saturday and Monday and Dec. 31-Jan. 2 for the Christmas and New Year’s holiday weekends respectively.

With Christmas Day and New Year’s Day both falling on a Sunday, the official state and federal holidays for each will be on the following Monday.

The city bus service will observe normal hours Dec. 27-30. To schedule a ride, call 308-532-1370. For information, call 308-535-8562.

The North Platte Recreation Complex will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday and open again from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For questions about Rec Center hours, call 308-535-6772.