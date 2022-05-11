No recount necessary: Kevin Stocker pulls away to unseat Mary Ridder in District 7 PSC race

Final unofficial results in Tuesday’s Nebraska primary elections won’t trigger any automatic recounts in Lincoln County or regional races.

The last nail-biter contest dissipated as late results let challenger Kevin Stocker pull away from incumbent Mary Ridder and effectively win the Nebraska Public Service Commission’s District 5 seat.

Stocker held a mere three-vote lead over Ridder for the Republican nomination as midnight approached Tuesday, according to then-partial results from the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office.

After the last precincts finished reporting, Stocker had a 1,459-vote edge over Ridder in the 50-county district. He won 43.5% of the overall GOP vote to Ridder’s 40.7% and third-place finisher Dakota Delka’s 15.9%.

No other recognized Nebraska parties fielded candidates, meaning Stocker will be District 5’s next PSC member unless someone mounts a petition drive or an organized write-in effort for the Nov. 8 general election.

Primary results won’t be official until certified by county canvassing boards and then the State Board of Canvassers. The latter won’t meet until June 6.

Lincoln County’s canvassing board will meet Thursday morning, County Clerk Becky Rossell said. It’ll review 36 “provisional ballots” cast Tuesday by voters who moved and forgot to update their registration addresses.

Unlike some primary or general elections, there aren’t enough provisional ballots to tip outcomes in any primary races across the county.

Rossell said final returned and counted early-voting ballots totaled 2,635, the most ever in a Lincoln County primary except for the 7,980 cast in May 2020 in the COVID-19 pandemic’s first weeks.

Early ballots accounted for 32.8% of the county’s 8,033 ballots counted Tuesday.

Final primary turnout will end up just under 34% if the canvassing board rules all 36 provisional ballots can be counted.

Nebraska’s next major 2022 election milestone will be July 15, the filing deadline for incumbents planning to run for offices contested only in the Nov. 8 general election.

That group includes candidates for village, Educational Service Unit and county noxious weed district boards, as well as boards of public power districts that gross less than $40 million a year.

The July 15 deadline applies to people who currently hold any Nebraska elective office but want to run for one of those boards. All other potential candidates have until Aug. 1 to file.

