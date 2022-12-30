No shortage of big news in North Platte, west central Nebraska in 2022

There’s no thing as a “normal” year, really. But 2022 felt a lot like one in west central Nebraska.

COVID-19 faded as an issue during the past year, though the virus remains very much with America and the world. School, events, gatherings and community celebrations felt as normal as they did in those seemingly long-ago first couple of months of 2020.

One thing that flowered during the pandemic seemed bound to stay as 2022 ended: North Platte’s community-wide determination to renew itself, build up its economy and job base and prepare for new residents expected from both.

It was an election year, with two closely watched local races at its heart. And folks, as always, could talk about school activities, crime and the weather “when it’s in season” (to borrow from the 1962 movie “The Music Man”).

Time to step into the Not-So-Way-Back Machine and recall some of 2022’s most notable local stories.

Sustainable Beef

With $22.5 million of city assistance assured in December 2021, organizers of North Platte’s $325 million-plus meatpacking plant project labored most of 2022 to complete their financing so construction could begin at last.

They got there at the end of August, when Sustainable Beef LLC signed a partnership with Walmart to supply the retail giant with a majority of the plant’s beef in exchange for a minority interest.

Semitrailer trucks started bringing in dirt to fill in a former city sewer lagoon in early November, a month after Gov. Pete Ricketts, U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer and U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith headlined an Oct. 4 figurative groundbreaking event.

The Legislature agreed in April to provide $20 million from the state’s share of federal COVID-19 relief toward construction costs. Sustainable Beef, which needs an “air construction permit” from state environmental regulators, hopes to open during 2024.

Rail park

Before that October celebration of Sustainable Beef’s “end of the beginning,” local leaders took Gov. Ricketts out toward Hershey to show off progress on Lincoln County’s other major economic venture.

The proposed industrial rail park took great strides toward reality during 2022, starting in April with state senators’ enhancement of matching funds toward their development that they first authorized a year earlier.

The North Platte chamber, first in line when applications opened in January, formally received $30 million in such funds in June.

Lincoln County commissioners subsequently created an “inland port authority” to operate the future rail park.

In August, they donated $4.5 million from COVID-19 relief funds so the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. could secure the former Greenbrier Rail Services property inside the 300-acre site.

As September began, chamber leaders announced their intent to seek a soybean oil “crush” processing plant as the rail park’s initial anchor tenant.

District 177

Eighteen months into its $75 million transformation, North Platte’s mall was poised to more fully blossom into its new identity as District 177 as 2022 and its golden anniversary year ended.

The shopping center’s four-story showcase apartment-retail building — dubbed “Heartland Flats” before year’s end — is on track for completion in the new year’s first months.

Dunham’s Sports opened just before Thanksgiving in the first part of the 1972 main mall to be remodeled as it becomes an outward-facing strip mall.

Next to be remodeled will be the main mall’s north end, where the remaining businesses were preparing to move into Heartland Flats or other new buildings planned by Rev Development LLC.

Nebraskaland Tire & Service opened in an all-new building around Christmas on District 177’s south end, vacating the 50-year-old automotive outbuilding so it can be demolished and replaced. Other new outbuildings will rise during 2023.

Housing needs

The imminent completion of Heartland Flats and July’s dedication of the first apartment buildings at North Platte’s Victory Village completion of Heartland Flats’ apartments symbolized the growing importance of housing on the city’s economic to-do list.

Both were built with tax increment financing previously granted by the North Platte City Council, which in 2022 provided TIF and sold city land for a chamber-led housing project near the North Platte Cemetery, laid the groundwork for other TIF-aided subdivisions and approved an update to the 2018 city-county housing study.

Each effort divided the eight-member council, usually featuring 5-3 votes in favor of projects. Dissenting members regularly objected to using the financing technique to aid developers.

The same split manifested itself early in the year as the city finally annexed the North Platte Regional Airport after many decades with an eye toward potential TIF use there.

Lee Bird Field, whose leaders completed a 20-year master plan in 2021, witnessed the Oct. 28 dedication of a new Nebraska Army National Guard vehicle maintenance shop. The Guard is relocating its North Platte facilities from its in-town armory.

Election: Rec Center

A community group’s long-awaited plan to address needs at the aging, crowded 1976 North Platte Recreation Complex morphed by midsummer into perhaps the most-watched race in North Platte’s 2022 elections.

The North Platte Area Recreation & Wellness Committee in May proposed renovating and expanding the existing Rec Center, upgrading the 1951 Cody Pool and relocating and rebuilding the city’s skate park elsewhere in town.

But its plan to seek voter approval of a temporary half-cent sales tax to fund the $52.5 million project stalled Aug. 2. The council tabled a request to send the tax request to voters as opposition appeared likely to deprive it of the needed six council votes.

Supporters promptly launched a swift petition drive that easily gathered enough valid signatures to force the council’s hand.

Voters Nov. 8 gave 65.3% approval to the half-cent tax — with majority support in all 14 city election precincts — just three years after turning down a half-cent sales tax for a broader variety of city infrastructure work.

Preparation for an expected four years of construction on the trio of projects will kick into high gear during 2023.

Also pending is a private fund drive for a Rec Center maintenance fund and the alliance’s recommendation to have the Scottsbluff Family YMCA partner with North Platte as the revamped Rec Center’s manager. The latter would lead to the formation of North Platte’s first Y affiliate since 1913.

Election: District 42

Local residents in 2022 already expected to choose a new state senator for Lincoln County-based Legislative District 42 — expanded to include all or parts of five nearby counties — as term-limited Sen. Mike Groene began his eighth and last Unicameral session.

But the expected three-candidate race was upended Feb. 23, when Groene resigned with 10 months left in his term after an aide accused him of taking inappropriate pictures of her in the senator’s State Capitol office. Authorities later cleared Groene of wrongdoing.

Gov. Pete Ricketts turned to longtime North Platte banker Mike Jacobson to complete Groene’s last legislative session. Jacobson also filed for election in his own right, prompting longtime friend and recently retired Great Plains Health CEO Mel McNea to pull out.

Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns narrowly led Jacobson in the May 10 primary that eliminated the third candidate, Brenda Fourtner. Jacobson bounced back with a 359-vote victory over Bruns Nov. 8 to win a full four-year Unicameral term.

Perkins County Canal

When Gov. Ricketts called in January for completing an all-but-forgotten South Platte River canal starting in northeast Colorado, even west central Nebraskans found themselves asking: “What canal?”

He referred to the Perkins County Canal, begun but abandoned in 1894 by pioneers of that county but allowed to be completed — someday — by the 1923 South Platte River Compact between Nebraska and Colorado.

Citing never-ending growth along Colorado’s Front Range and more aggressive efforts by Colorado to tap the South Platte, Ricketts asked the Legislature to back the canal so Nebraska can formally claim its share of water under the century-old compact.

Senators responded by approving $53.5 million to study the project’s feasibility. Meanwhile, the South Platte ran dry in neighboring Keith County, through which the Perkins canal would run after leaving the river at Ovid, Colorado, and passing through Sedgwick County to the state line.

Wildfires and drought

Talk of reviving the Perkins canal proved a tone-setter for Nebraska’s deepest drought in a decade, one which set the stage for multiple wildfires throughout the state’s bone-dry west.

North Platte had received a mere 1.27 inches of moisture for the year as late as April 22, during a month that saw high winds propel a 1,400-acre fire in northern Lincoln County April 8-10. Another fire that month blackened thousands of acres in Gosper and Furnas counties, killing Elwood Volunteer Fire Chief Darren Krull.

Wildfires continued to flare in western Nebraska throughout the spring and summer as temperatures soared and rain remained scarce. A July 25 wildfire in Keith County threatened the village of Paxton before it was stopped just north of that town.

North Platte saw 24 days in 2022 with temperatures of 100 degrees or more, tied for second all-time in the city’s history.

Another multiday wildfire destroyed more than 15,000 Sandhills acres in early October, consuming the venerable 4-H Camp at the edge of the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey. Mike Moody, assistant chief of Purdum’s volunteer fire department, died from a medical emergency in the line of duty as the Bovee Fire spread.

As the year ended, more than half of Lincoln County and all or parts of seven nearby counties were in “exceptional drought,” the worst category on the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor map from the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Though it didn’t wind up being a Top 10 all-time dry year, 2022 had brought North Platte only 14.23 inches of moisture as of Thursday.

Murder cases

Lincoln County and west central Nebraska counties witnessed the climax of several murder cases during 2022, some of which were slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keith L. Allen, convicted of shooting and killing 25-year-old Brett Torres in downtown North Platte in May 2020, received a life sentence Feb. 28 in Lincoln County District Court. A jury had convicted him of first-degree murder four months earlier.

July and August witnessed a two-week-plus murder trial in Chase County District Court in Imperial. Jurors Aug. 3 convicted Kevin S. German, 26, of second-degree murder and kidnapping of Annika Swanson, found at the bottom of an 8-foot irrigation drainage pipe near Imperial on Nov. 24, 2019. German’s sentencing was pending at year’s end.

Five days later, Harlie E. Saathoff was sentenced in Lincoln County District Court to 15 to 18 years in prison for fatally stabbing Bryce D. Wood of North Platte in November 2020. She had pleaded no contest to manslaughter in May.

Finally, William H. Stanback received 50 years to life in prison Nov. 28 for killing fiancée Kimberly Ermi and dumping her body in a retention pond near North Platte’s Walmart Distribution Center. Stanback pleaded no contest to a reduced second-degree murder count in September.

The Year of the Irish

The male and female athletes of North Platte’s St. Patrick High School were riding high throughout 2022, with the schools’ boys teams coming within one game of holding all three traditional state team titles at the same time.

It all started with the Irish boys basketball team’s 65-57 victory over Loomis in the Class D1 final March 11, securing its first state championship in any class since 1928.

St. Pat’s followed up two months later by sweeping the Class D boys and girls titles in May’s state track meet, securing the boys’ first title in that sport and the first Irish girls crown in any sport.

The Irish boys golfers then posted a runner-up team finish and 1-2 individual finishes at their state tournament. It was the final jewel in 2021-22 NSAA Cups won by both St. Pat’s girls and boys, representing performances in all Nebraska State Activities Association-sponsored school activities for that year.

When school resumed in the fall, the St. Pat’s football team stormed through an undefeated season in its first year in Class D1 eight-man play. The school’s bid for a Nebraska team sports Triple Crown ended with a 50-28 semifinal loss Nov. 11 to Neligh-Oakdale.

Baseball, ice rinks and BMX

Finally, North Platte’s sporting offerings took several strides forward during 2022 beyond the community’s commitment to an improved Rec Center and indoor and outdoor pools.

Organized post-high school baseball returned to Bill Wood Field for the first time since 1964 when the North Platte Plainsmen debuted May 24. The city’s entry in the new Independence League Baseball Association resurrected the legacies of the semipro Plainsmen of 1946-55 and 1961-64, the minor league Buffaloes of 1928-32 and the city’s Cleveland Indians Class D affiliate of 1956-59.

A winter-only portable ice rink, blessed by the City Council in November, was to open in December but now will launch just after New Year’s Day at Centennial Park. Sponsor NPIce plans open skating and hockey leagues through February.

And 308 BMX realized a multiyear dream when the council Dec. 20 granted them an option to lease the former Happy Hound Retreat Dog Park near Dowhower Softball Complex. The group plans to install a “pump track” soon and a full-sized bicycle motocross track for practices and meets in time.