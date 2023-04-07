The North Platte Optimists have announced that they will not be able to provide the community fireworks show on Independence Day this year.

“It was not an easy decision,” said David Thelen, secretary-treasurer of the service organization in North Platte. “This would have been the 60th year.”

The club has been financing the show every year by Christmas tree sales, but sales have gone down drastically. About 1980, when Thelen became a member, “We would go through 2,000 trees. Now it’s down to about 100.”

The Optimists were optimistic when they ordered 200 trees last Christmas, but they only sold about half that. “We ate the rest,” he said, and only came close to breaking even.

The show has always been free, and the Optimists don’t plan to start charging admission. For future years, they are considering other ideas to generate the $5,000 it takes to put on a good show.

One idea is called “avenue of flags.” Organizations in other communities have been successful in generating revenue in that way, Thelen said. People sign up for the service and the organization goes out early in the morning on four or five holidays through the year and places flags in the people’s yards, lining up the flags along the street. The organizations pick up the flags in the evening.

Regarding Christmas trees, “People have gone to artificial trees,” Thelen said. The Optimists aren’t quite ready to give up on Christmas tree sales, but something has to change. People do still like the fireworks show, he said.