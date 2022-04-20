North Platte, 5 of 6 other fire districts in Lincoln County enact burn bans amid dry conditions

General “burn bans” have been enacted by North Platte and five of six other fire districts serving Lincoln County while dry conditions persist.

Both the city and North Platte rural fire districts have imposed indefinite bans, said Brandon Myers, Region 51 emergency management director.

The Sutherland, Brady and Maywood-Wellfleet districts likewise have imposed burn bans until further notice, Myers and Maywood-Wellfleet Fire Chief Greg Blank said Wednesday.

All those districts also have ruled out permission for prescribed burns, they added.

Hershey’s fire district won’t grant burn permits until its officials see a “significant change in conditions,” Myers said. No prescribed burns are being allowed in the Hershey district.

Myers said the Wallace fire district will issue burn permits if requested, but no one has asked its fire officials for a permit recently.

If someone does, he added, Wallace fire officials will attach a “rigid statement” to the permit saying the holder will be responsible if their fire escapes their defined containment area.

North Platte is allowing campfires in its fire districts, Myers said, but no open fires are being permitted in the county’s other districts.

Fires in burn barrels or firepits have been banned in the Sutherland and Maywood-Wellfleet districts, he and Blank said.

People caught burning in Maywood-Wellfleet, Blank added, may be subject to fines as well as the cost of putting out the fires they start.

North Platte’s latest dry streak reached 20 days Tuesday and was expected to complete its third week Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.

Lincoln County and west central Nebraska remain under a “fire weather watch” through 9 p.m. CT Thursday, the weather service said.

North Platte’s extended forecast, however, includes a strong chance to break the spell.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms are listed from early Friday morning into Saturday, including a 60% chance Friday night.

After a Thursday high in the mid-70s, temperatures at Lee Bird could reach 90 for the first time in 2022 Friday.

South or southeast winds will remain noticeable both days, with possible gusts of up to 30 mph Thursday and up to 40 mph Friday.

Daily highs will cool to the lower 60s Saturday and Monday and the upper 50s Sunday, with generally sunny skies prevailing.

