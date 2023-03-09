todd.vonkampen@

North Platte saw its first measurable snow in two weeks Thursday, breaking up a general trend away from winter cold and snow as spring nears.

The National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field recorded 1.3 inches of snow just before 10 a.m., according to the agency’s 24-hour snowfall page.

That amount lifted the airport’s recorded snowfall since Nov. 1 to 32.7 inches, just behind 2020-21 for 14th place since 1893.

If the city gets no more measurable snow before month’s end, the current 2022-23 extended winter total would be tied for No. 21 on North Platte’s all-time chart for the Nov. 1-March 31 period.

The city’s 28.8 inches for December, January and February ranked eighth on its all-time “meteorological winter” list. Spring begins March 20 this year.

Thursday’s morning snow yielded 0.12 inches of precipitation, lifting the North Platte’s year-to-date total to 2.06 inches. Only 1.1 inches had fallen by March 9 last year.

Nebraska’s drought conditions continued to ease statewide the past week while remaining stable in Lincoln County, according to the newest U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday morning.

Nearly 5.1% of the state was in the worst “exceptional drought” category as of 6 a.m. CT Tuesday, down from 6.1% on Feb. 28. It’s confined to a mostly oval area covering all or parts of 11 northeast Nebraska counties.

Statewide areas in “extreme drought” also shrank, reducing Nebraska’s combined percentage in the two worst categories from 40.1% to just under 34%.

The latest map continued to show 55.25% of Lincoln County in “extreme drought,” covering most of its west and south. The county’s north and east stayed in “severe drought.”

Partly sunny skies are expected Friday in North Platte, with a high in the mid-40s and south-southeast winds gusting as high as 25 mph.

The city has a 20% chance of rain Saturday, with a high in the upper 40s. After top readings near 40 Sunday and Monday, temperatures are expected to warm to the mid- to upper 50s by Wednesday, the weather service said.